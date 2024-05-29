Outreach, the sales outreach platform, will now have its own partner program to help companies provide additional enterprise solutions to their consumers.

The sales outreach platform's program, known as Empower, will provide an expanded network of what the company calls trusted advisors, solution providers and system integrators to its fellow partners that will help businesses streamline their sales processes.

Outreach's David Ruggiero

"At Outreach, we understand the importance of these partnerships in driving innovation and growth for our customers," said David Ruggiero, president of Outreach. "With the Outreach Empower partner program, we're taking collaboration to new heights, enabling partners to thrive in the dynamic AI and sales execution landscape."

The platform's partnerships already include working with cloud service providers such as AWS and Microsoft Azure, as well as tech-focused partners like Databricks, DemandBase and 6Sense. Empower will allow other companies to join the network.

Partners Supportive of Sales Outreach Program Expansion

Several partners have already spoken out in favor of the program.

"RevShoppe is excited to join the Empower program and collaborate with Outreach to redefine revenue execution in modern sales,” said Jason Vargas, RevShoppe's chief partner officer. “Our partnership helps us address new challenges head-on from strategically deploying to operationalizing implementing AI solutions within organizations, ensuring our joint customers stay on the bleeding edge and achieve sustainable growth."

The EmpowerPartner Program will be available in North America, EMEA and Latin America starting on Wednesday.