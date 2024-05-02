LastPass has completed its separation from GoTo and will operate as an independent company under LMI Parent, an entity of the company's existing shareholder group.

LastPass said this marks the beginning of a new chapter for the company, which follows the establishment of fully dedicated teams and infrastructure.

The company provides password and identity management solutions.

“LastPass has made the successful transition from a product line within a larger portfolio of IT solutions to a fully dedicated cybersecurity firm now singularly focused on delivering industry-leading password and identity management solutions,” said Elizabeth Bassler, director of corporate communications at LastPass. “As a standalone organization, LastPass has assembled a new management team lead by seasoned cybersecurity industry veterans, who have already made significant time and resource investments designed to transform LastPass’ infrastructure, strengthen its products, and enhance its engineering and security organizations.”

LastPass Channel Strategy Post Separation from GoTo

Beyond just the management team, LastPass also has recently welcomed three new go-to-market leaders dedicated to helping LastPass channel partners be successful. Jessica Couto, vice president of global channel and alliance sales, joined the company in January. She has brought on Vic Reynolds, senior director of North America channel sales, and Cristina Carretero, director of global channel marketing. Both are focused on driving success for the company's channel partners and their customers.

“LastPass’ sales function operates with a channel-first perspective, recognizing the value of providing enablement and support to all partner types to help accelerate their growth and success,” Bassler said. “Couto and her team have plans to further expand the MSP channel team and add new integrations with strategic alliance partnerships.”

LastPass' Elizabeth Bassler

In addition, LastPass has invested in a dedicated threat intelligence team. This team's job is to protect the broader LastPass community by monitoring for, analyzing and helping to mitigate potential threats targeting LastPass, its customers and the greater industry. In 2023, the team helped drive a 98% decrease in credentials offered for sale by information-stealing malware families.

“Channel partners will benefit from all these developments as LastPass continues to deliver more value to the marketplace and our partners,” Bassler said.