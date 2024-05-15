Involta rebrands as Ark Data Centers

Involta, the enterprise-class IT infrastructure partner, unveiled its rebranding on Wednesday. The company will now go by Ark Data Centers. This includes a focus on providing scalable infrastructure by expanding its existing facilities.

The decision to change the name represents the company's readiness for the "flood" of data that enterprises will receive 24/7 to operate efficiently and effectively. Ark hopes to present itself as ready for the incoming growth of AI in the industry and the data that it will demand to operate appropriately.

Ark Data Centers' Brett Lindsey

“The decision to relaunch as Ark was driven by the insatiable growth of infrastructure requirements for space, power and compute options,” said Brett Lindsey, CEO of Ark Data Centers.

Ark Data Centers Operates in 6 States

The company operates in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Iowa, Minnesota, Idaho and Arizona. It recently unveiled an expansion of its Tucson, Arizona, data center to 1MW and launched two internet exchanges in Boise, Idaho; and Tuscon. The company recently launched in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with plans to expand its existing campus to 20MW of IT capacity.

Ark launched the Involta Partner Community in February, which aims to complement partners' experience and services with Involta's colocation, cloud, connectivity and security solutions. This included a new portal to help register deals as well as new revenue models intended to help partners improve their revenue.

