The 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 season has arrived, with your opportunity to be ranked among the best managed services providers in the entire world.

In this episode of the Channel Futures podcast, Craig and James welcome in Debbie Kane from the Omdia Channel Research & Consulting Practice, part of the Channel Futures and greater Informa Tech family. We offer some answers to frequently asked questions and explain how it's easier to apply this year.

The guys also give you some more sessions to bookmark at the upcoming Channel Partners Conference & Expo, March 11-14, in Las Vegas.

All that, plus James talks about his trip to Dallas for Intelisys AMP'd. While the event proved to be fruitful, James' path getting to and leaving Big D wound up being, to say the least, eventful.