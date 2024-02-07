Sponsored By

Coffee with Craig and James Episode 134: MSP 501 with Omdia

The Channel Futures MSP 501 season is underway! We'll show you how to apply and answer some frequently asked questions.

Craig Galbraith

February 9, 2024

36 Min Listen

The 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 season has arrived, with your opportunity to be ranked among the best managed services providers in the entire world.

In this episode of the Channel Futures podcast, Craig and James welcome in Debbie Kane from the Omdia Channel Research & Consulting Practice, part of the Channel Futures and greater Informa Tech family. We offer some answers to frequently asked questions and explain how it's easier to apply this year.

The guys also give you some more sessions to bookmark at the upcoming Channel Partners Conference & Expo, March 11-14, in Las Vegas.

All that, plus James talks about his trip to Dallas for Intelisys AMP'd. While the event proved to be fruitful, James' path getting to and leaving Big D wound up being, to say the least, eventful.

MSPsCoffee with Craig and JamesMSP 501CP Expo

About the Author(s)

Craig Galbraith

Craig Galbraith

Editorial Director, Channel Futures

Craig Galbraith is the editorial director for Channel Futures, joining the team in 2008. Before that, he spent more than 11 years as an anchor, reporter and managing editor in television newsrooms in North Dakota and Washington state. Craig is a proud Husky, having graduated from the University of Washington. He makes his home in the Phoenix area.

