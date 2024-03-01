The MSP 501, the technology channel's first, largest and most comprehensive ranking of managed service providers around the world has entered its 17th year, a testament to the high credibility it has in the channel industry. Inclusion in the MSP 501 has long been considered one of the highest and most prestigious honors in the entire channel because of its thoroughness and unbiased metrics. But this year we took honoring winners to another level.Historically, winner’s acknowledgements have been limited to editorial and events-related activities. But this year, we decided to go the extra mile by choosing one of the 2023 MSP 501 winners to be the first-ever company profiled in Omdia's “On the Radar” report. (Omdia shares the same parent company, Informa Tech, as Channel Futures and Channel Partners.)

MSP 501 Benefits Magnified via Channel Research

The MSP 501 is a collaborative effort that starts with nominees filling out the application with their organization’s details, including financials, target customers and industries, service offerings, etc. After the survey team goes through the rigorous ranking process for all applications, the fun starts.

First, the Channel Futures editorial team reveals the MSP 501/ NextGen 101 winners list to the world on the Channel Futures website in a gallery which highlights the winner’s rankings, CEO picture, and company logo. In addition, select partners are featured in Channel Futures’ ownership (minority, woman-led, veteran-led) and derivative list (top cybersecurity, cloud, and disruptors) dedicated news articles.

Next, the Channel Futures and Channel Partners events team invites all winners to the fall Channel Futures MSP Summit where they are given free VIP access to attend the MSP 501 Awards Gala and be recognized on stage for their success. These and other benefits such as thought-leadership and speaking opportunities at events and free marketing materials make becoming an MSP 501/ NextGen 101-er a rewarding experience for every channel business.

As Len DiCostanzo, founder and CEO of MSP Toolkit expressed it, “The effort to apply is minimal based on the ROI you will gain from promoting you are one of the top players in the game.”

Historically, winner’s acknowledgements have been limited to editorial and events-related activities. But this year, we decided to go the extra mile by choosing one of the 2023 MSP 501 winners to be the first-ever company profiled in Omdia's “On the Radar” report. (Omdia shares the same parent company, Informa Tech, as Channel Futures and Channel Partners.)

“On the Radar” reports are objective analysis reports that provide a deep dive on an individual company bringing innovative ideas, products, or business models to the market. For our premiere spotlight, we chose a channel partner that ranked high on the MSP as well as appearing on multiple complementary lists.

Monumental Moment

After a thorough assessment of all MSP 501/ NextGen 101 companies and their portfolios we chose Malaysia-based AKATI Sekurity to be the first MSP 501 company profiled for Omdia’s “On the Radar” report. No other media, events and research firms have the expansive reach that Informa Tech has, which it can leverage to support its MSP 501/ NextGen 101 members.

Why AKATI Sekurity?

AKATI Sekurity’s experienced team, holistic cybersecurity services portfolio, and diverse workforce allow it to stand out in the IT channel. The company has been recognized and rewarded for its success and inclusive workplace by receiving the following accolades:

Co-winner of Channel Futures’ 2023 Security MSP of the Year Award and recognized on the 2023 Top Cybersecurity Specialists list. Number 12 ranking on Channel Futures 2023 MSP 501*, the world’s largest and most comprehensive survey and ranking of pure-play MSPs and IT companies that provide managed services in the technology industry. Recognized on Channel Futures 2023 Special Ownership list recognition for woman, minority, millennial-owned businesses.

*Note: Channel Futures ranks companies based on a proprietary algorithm that weighs different revenue streams according to how representative they are of modern business models and forward-thinking managed services strategies.

Who Is AKATI Sekurity?

AKATI was founded in 2007. The company says its name AKATI is a reference to “always striving ahead.” It is a private MSSP that reportedly serves more than 300 global clients across five continents.

AKATI's Krishna Rajagopal

The company was founded and is currently led by Krishna Rajagopal, CEO. Rajagopal is a Forbes Technology Council Member, an invitation-only organization for senior-level technology executives, where he shares his insights on the cybersecurity industry.

AKATI is a managed security service provider (MSSP) that specializes in cyberdefense operations and cyberdefense center development. The MSSP provides its clients with 24x7x365 security monitoring and offers a comprehensive suite of security services, including managed security, consulting, incident response and governance and compliance. At the core of AKATI Sekurity’s values and beliefs is its equitable and inclusive workforce, a testament to its minority ownership.

AKATI’s comprehensive cybersecurity portfolio makes it a strong challenger in the channel and puts it in a position to capitalize on the growth of the cybersecurity segment. The MSSP institutes a variety of services to help clients tackle security:

Managed security services such as information Security Operations Center (iSOC) and managed detection and response (MDR)

Consultancy service via penetration testing and red teaming

Compliance services such as ISO 27001:2013 Compliance and Certification and PCIDSS Compliance and Certification

Digital Forensics and Cyber Incident Response via breach attack simulation and compromise assessments

To deliver best-in-class managed security services, it is important for MSPs/ MSSPs to use first-class solutions in their service offerings. AKATI is partnering with several top cybersecurity vendors:

BlackBerry Cylance

Check Point

CrowdStrike

Druva

Microsoft

SentinelOne

Sophos

WatchGuard

AKATI also serves a variety of customer sizes and industries.

AKATI Sekurity is a growing business, achieving greater than 50% revenue growth between 2021 and 2022. More than 60% of its revenue is derived from managed services; the remainder comes from professional services, consulting, recurring cloud services, and hardware reselling.

As evident from the ancillary lists where it has been recognized by Channel Futures and the awards it has received from Channel Futures, AKATI is an outstanding managed security firm. The strengths of the business, financial and value-oriented, speak for themselves, which made choosing them to be Omdia’s first MSP selected directly from the MSP 501/ NextGen 101 list to be profiled in the “On the Radar” report, an easy choice.

Click here to download view the full free “On the Radar: AKATI Sekurity’s Award-Winning Managed Security Services” report on the Omdia’s Channel Partner Strategies Intelligence Service website.

The 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 application is open now and will remain open until April 30. You can start your application here. Who knows? You could possibly become the next MSP 501/ NextGen 101 winner to get royalty treatment and spotlighted in an "On the Radar" report.