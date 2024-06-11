Cayosoft Channel to Get Significant Investment

A new Cayosoft channel partner program will launch in the third quarter, supporting resellers, distributors, systems integrators and technology alliance partners.

Then, the Cayosoft channel program will for the first time expand to include managed service providers MSPs in 2025, we learned from Larry Kraft, the company's senior vice president of global partnerships. He has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, including IBM.

Kraft told Channel Futures that the new focus on the channel will benefit those in Microsoft Active Directory management, monitoring and recovery. Those Cayosoft partners will have an all-new go-to-market strategy, something Kraft said he joined the team to revamp.

Cayosoft's Larry Kraft

Fresh off the heels of a $22.5 million funding round, Kraft said a portion of those funds will go to support the growth of the Cayosoft partner ecosystem. That money will also play a pivotal role in supporting the firm's further expansion in the Americas, paired with conquests in Europe and APAC.

On the channel front, Kraft said it rounded out its team and put a trio of channel-focused experts in place, hiring Denise Anderson in April as vice president of North American channels, with Anderson bringing more than 20 years of experience to the table, also having worked with IBM.

Jackie Kruger came aboard in March as senior director of global alliances, having worked for prominent names such as Zscaler. Kraft joined Cayosoft late last year as senior president of the firm's global partnerships.

Investing in the Cayosoft Channel as a Selling Force

Robert Bobel is the CEO and co-founder of Cayosoft and often spends time handling sales.

"I came in to take this company and accelerate it to the next phase," said Kraft.

The way you achieve this with partners, Kraft told Channel Futures, is to demonstrate the technology and make them believers. Once they get that technology into the hands of customers, then the opportunity for more and recurring revenue is limitless.

"As you invest in partner relationships, they become your selling force, so you can go from a selling force of three last year to six this year, as we did, to a partner base with unlimited potential," Kraft shared.

He admitted that having a selling force of six isn't enough to meet the demand the company has felt as of late; hence, the rationale for forming a full-fledged Cayosoft channel partner program that relies heavily on both direct and indirect sales via the channel.

"And we will want to hit our revenue goals, so the channel plays a hefty role in helping us pull that off," he shared.

Incentives

As for incentives, Kraft assured us that partners are in for a sizable amount of rewards.

"We want to build out an ecosystem of partners who will allow us to hit that next phase of accelerated growth," said Kraft.

You must have great technology to which partners can add value, resulting in extra revenue streams, Kraft conveyed.

As for discounts and other partner perks, Kraft said there will be plenty in the new Cayosoft channel partner program.

"We will be very aggressive with pricing for partners and the discount structure," Kraft said.