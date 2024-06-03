SNOWFLAKE DATA CLOUD SUMMIT — Snowflake at its Data Cloud Summit on Monday unveiled a new collaboration with Nvidia that the companies say will help customers and partners build custom AI data applications.

The partnership integrates the key technologies in the Nvidia AI enterprise software platform into Snowflake's Cortex AI. This aims to allow businesses to efficiently build and leverage specifically tailored AI-powered applications. Cortex AI is Snowflake's fully managed large language model (LLM) and vector search service.

It's that customization that the companies say is critical in realizing the potential of enterprise AI.

Snowflake's Sridhar Ramaswamy

“Pairing Nvidia's full-stack accelerated computing and software with Snowflake’s state-of-the-art AI capabilities in Cortex AI is game-changing,” said Sridhar Ramaswamy, CEO, Snowflake. “Together, we are unlocking a new era of AI where customers from every industry and every skill level can build custom AI applications on their enterprise data with ease, efficiency, and trust.”

Furthermore, enterprise-grade LLM Snowflake Arctic now is fully supported with Nvidia's TensorRT-LLM software, which gives users what the company says is highly optimized performance.

“Data is the essential raw material of the AI industrial revolution,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO, Nvidia, who joined Ramaswamy on stage via videoconference at Snowflake Data Cloud Summit in San Francisco on Monday. “Together, Nvidia and Snowflake will help enterprises refine their proprietary business data and transform it into valuable generative AI.”

Related:Snowflake Data Cloud Summit Kicks Off with AI, Polaris Catalog Launch

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang joined Snowflake Data Cloud Summit 2024, San Francisco, via videoconference, June 3.

The Nvidia AI enterprise software capabilities available in Snowflake Cortex AI will include NeMo Retriever, which provides information retrieval with what Nvidia says is "high accuracy and powerful performance" for enterprises that are building retrieval-augmented, generation-based AI applications, and Nvidia Triton Inference Service, which allows for deploying, running and scaling an AI inference for any application on any platform.

Huang further advised attendees that now is the time to take advantage of enterprise AI.

“[Nvidia] realized the rate at which generative AI is going to move," said Huang. "AI was moving much faster than Moore’s Law, [which says the number of transistors in an integrated circuit doubles every two years] — it was doubling every six months. It’s clear we’re now going to move much faster than that.”

Earlier this year, the two companies expanded their initial collaboration to deliver a single, unified AI infrastructure and compute platform in the AI data cloud.

Expect partners to continue to play an important role in the delivery of Snowflake services to customers. Just a few minutes into his opening keynote Monday, Ramaswamy expressed gratitude for "partners who work with us to bring amazing products and services to customers."

Channel Futures is on scene at Snowflake Data Cloud Summit and will bring you news throughout the week.