MongoDB Unveils Generative AI Program for Enterprises

MongoDB says its new AI Applications Program will help businesses get their hands around generative AI.

Craig Galbraith, Editorial Director

May 1, 2024

2 Min Read
Generative AI for businesses from MongoDB
Paper piper/Shutterstock

MongoDB on Wednesday introduced a program to help businesses build and deploy modern applications fueled by generative AI, with the ability to scale.

Dubbed the MongoDB AI Applications Program (MAAP), it gives customers advisory and professional services, along with an integrated technology stack from the document database company and its partners. MongoDB wants MAAP to be a one-stop shop for enterprises that want to quickly embed generative AI into their applications.

"We've seen tremendous enthusiasm for generative AI among our customers, from agile startups to established global enterprises," said Alan Chhabra, EVP of worldwide partners at MongoDB. "These organizations leverage MongoDB’s cutting-edge technology and comprehensive services to transform innovative concepts into real-world applications. However, some are still navigating how best to integrate generative AI to solve the right business problems."

MongoDB's Alan Chhabra

MongoDB's Alan Chhabra

That’s where the MongoDB AI Applications Program comes in, says Chhabra. It combines MongoDB Atlas, the company's developer data platform, with its team's expertise, professional services and strategic AI partnerships.

MongoDB's MAAP partners include hyperscalers AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure, as well as a number of other consultancies and hosting providers. With their help, customers can:

  • Develop strategies to build, deploy and scale generative AI applications.

  • Build generative AI apps that are secure and reliable.

  • Talk with experts in generative AI "jump-start" sessions.

AWS' Chris Grusz

AWS' Chris Grusz

“Generative AI is a transformative technology that has the promise to change how organizations of all sizes across industries conduct business, optimize their operations, and interact with their customers,” said Chris Grusz, managing director of technology partnerships at AWS. “AWS and MongoDB have been working together to integrate services for several years, helping customers leverage the strength of both companies to help developers innovate more rapidly. The MongoDB AI Applications Program will help build on the impact we’ve already been helping customers achieve."

Read more about:

MSPs

About the Author(s)

Craig Galbraith

Craig Galbraith

Editorial Director, Channel Futures

Craig Galbraith is the editorial director for Channel Futures, joining the team in 2008. Before that, he spent more than 11 years as an anchor, reporter and managing editor in television newsrooms in North Dakota and Washington state. Craig is a proud Husky, having graduated from the University of Washington. He makes his home in the Phoenix area.

