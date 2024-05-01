MongoDB Unveils Generative AI Program for Enterprises

MongoDB on Wednesday introduced a program to help businesses build and deploy modern applications fueled by generative AI, with the ability to scale.

Dubbed the MongoDB AI Applications Program (MAAP), it gives customers advisory and professional services, along with an integrated technology stack from the document database company and its partners. MongoDB wants MAAP to be a one-stop shop for enterprises that want to quickly embed generative AI into their applications.

"We've seen tremendous enthusiasm for generative AI among our customers, from agile startups to established global enterprises," said Alan Chhabra, EVP of worldwide partners at MongoDB. "These organizations leverage MongoDB’s cutting-edge technology and comprehensive services to transform innovative concepts into real-world applications. However, some are still navigating how best to integrate generative AI to solve the right business problems."

MongoDB's Alan Chhabra

That’s where the MongoDB AI Applications Program comes in, says Chhabra. It combines MongoDB Atlas, the company's developer data platform, with its team's expertise, professional services and strategic AI partnerships.

MongoDB's MAAP partners include hyperscalers AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure, as well as a number of other consultancies and hosting providers. With their help, customers can:

Develop strategies to build, deploy and scale generative AI applications.

Build generative AI apps that are secure and reliable.

Talk with experts in generative AI "jump-start" sessions.

AWS' Chris Grusz

“Generative AI is a transformative technology that has the promise to change how organizations of all sizes across industries conduct business, optimize their operations, and interact with their customers,” said Chris Grusz, managing director of technology partnerships at AWS. “AWS and MongoDB have been working together to integrate services for several years, helping customers leverage the strength of both companies to help developers innovate more rapidly. The MongoDB AI Applications Program will help build on the impact we’ve already been helping customers achieve."