Microsoft Build: Expect Much Ado About AI

MICROSOFT BUILD — Microsoft's developer conference kicks off Tuesday and all eyes are on Redmond’s AI capabilities.

While many people seem hyper-focused on Microsoft’s AI strategy for Windows and its PC and Surface devices, there’s much more to digest. Sure, the shiny consumer-focused AI news probably will hog the Microsoft Build spotlight. That’s because AI has turned into a marketing juggernaut and, earlier this year, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella called 2024 the year when AI will become the “first-class part of every PC.”

But Channel Futures readers also will get some deeper takeaways from Microsoft Build, because there’s a glut of news to review, especially when it comes to cloud computing.

We do say that with a caveat: As has grown standard with the hyperscalers’ events, Microsoft Build features dozens of arcane announcements. Covering all of them is not feasible, especially since many don’t pertain to Channel Futures readers’ areas of interest. With that in mind, we’ve extracted the pieces likely to resonate the most with you and invite you to refer to the Microsoft Build blog for the full rundown if you like.

Later Tuesday, look for a roundup of Nadella’s Microsoft Build keynote. The head of the world’s second-largest public cloud computing provider will take the stage at 9 a.m. PT. Many observers expect AI to dominate the discussion (given that that seems to be all the cloud computing vendors really want to talk about these days, there seems little reason to predict otherwise).

For now, dive into the slideshow above showcasing some of the most impactful announcements out of this week’s Microsoft Build conference.