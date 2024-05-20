DELL TECHNOLOGIES WORLD — Dell Technologies kicked off its annual global customer and partner event on Monday with artificial intelligence (AI) once again dominating the agenda. The vendor launched Dell Technologies World by unveiling a host of new AI products and services.

Dell’s AI portfolio now falls under the banner of the Dell AI Factory, which spans client devices, servers, storage, data protection and networking.

“AI is transforming business at an unprecedented pace,” said Jeff Clarke, Dell’s vice chairman and COO. “Data centers must be designed from the ground up to handle AI’s speed and scale, while new AI PCs are transforming productivity and collaboration.

“What’s needed is new IT infrastructure and devices purpose-built to meet the specific demands of AI. The Dell AI Factory helps customers accelerate AI adoption with the world’s broadest AI portfolio and leading AI ecosystem partners, offering right-sized approaches and greater control over AI deployments on premises, at the edge and across cloud environments.”

The slideshow above features a glimpse of new storage and networking solutions that Dell is gearing towards AI applications. The company also is announcing expanded industry partnerships, including with Nvidia, alongside new professional services.