Dell AI Factory Opens for Business

Dell’s AI portfolio, spanning client devices, servers, storage, data protection and networking, is now the Dell AI Factory.

Christine Horton, Contributing Editor

May 20, 2024

5 Slides
Dell AI Factory open

DELL TECHNOLOGIES WORLDDell Technologies kicked off its annual global customer and partner event on Monday with artificial intelligence (AI) once again dominating the agenda. The vendor launched Dell Technologies World by unveiling a host of new AI products and services.

Dell’s AI portfolio now falls under the banner of the Dell AI Factory, which spans client devices, servers, storage, data protection and networking.

AI is transforming business at an unprecedented pace,” said Jeff Clarke, Dell’s vice chairman and COO. “Data centers must be designed from the ground up to handle AI’s speed and scale, while new AI PCs are transforming productivity and collaboration.

“What’s needed is new IT infrastructure and devices purpose-built to meet the specific demands of AI. The Dell AI Factory helps customers accelerate AI adoption with the world’s broadest AI portfolio and leading AI ecosystem partners, offering right-sized approaches and greater control over AI deployments on premises, at the edge and across cloud environments.”

The slideshow above features a glimpse of new storage and networking solutions that Dell is gearing towards AI applications. The company also is announcing expanded industry partnerships, including with Nvidia, alongside new professional services.

Read more about:

VARs/SIsMSPs

About the Author(s)

Christine Horton

Christine Horton

Contributing Editor, Channel Futures

Christine Horton writes about all kinds of technology from a business perspective. Specializing in the IT sales channel, she is a former editor and now regular contributor to leading channel and business publications. She has a particular focus on EMEA for Channel Futures.

See more from Christine Horton
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Sep 16 - Sep 19, 2024
Join us for MSP Summit, September 16-19, 2024 in Atlanta, GA. You don't want to miss the industry’s most innovative and inspiring gathering of business leaders focused on growing their managed services businesses. This year’s MSP Summit will help attendees stay ahead of exponentially increasing security threats, expanding their range of services through a merger or acquisition and embrace a wide range of innovative new technologies. Get notified when registration opens.
Sign Up For Special Deal