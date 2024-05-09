Blue Mantis Teams with AI Company on Microsoft Copilot

Blue Mantis, the New Hampshire-based MSP formerly known as GreenPages, is partnering with AI Technology Partners to help IT executives implement Microsoft Copilot, the software giant's AI assistant, and enhance productivity.

The two companies developed their own strategy to help implement Copilot for their clients. They will assess the IT and business needs that customers have, then provide customized plans for how to use Copilot at scale.

Blue Mantis' Terry Richardson

"Recognizing the pent-up market demand for delivering innovation and enhanced data security for generative AI solutions, including Microsoft Copilot, Blue Mantis has made the strategic decision to align with AITP to provide a suite of offerings for our respective clients," said Terry Richardson, chief revenue officer of Blue Mantis. "This partnership reflects our commitment to delivering security-led solutions that drive business value and enable digital transformation. We are encouraged by the initial reception from clients interested in Copilot solutions."

These plans will emphasize ensuring Microsoft Copilot readiness, enhancing company data and IP security, and ensuring businesses use AI efficiently.

"Our collaboration with Blue Mantis will enable a new category of 'generative enterprise' business leaders to confidently leverage Microsoft Copilot while prioritizing data security," said John Treadway, CEO and founder of AITP. "Together, we will make it possible for organizations to harness the full potential of AI and drive competitive advantage by increasing efficiency, reducing costs, and more effectively managing risk."

Blue Mantis changed its name in July 2023 to represent its change in focus from a locally based company in New Hampshire to a national provider. It also handles the IT and distribution needs of the New England Patriots. The company landed at No. 338 on the 2023 Channel Futures MSP 501.