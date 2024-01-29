The Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit, March 11-14, in Las Vegas, will feature several keynote and conference sessions that compose the AI Symposium, helping partners to understand this quickly evolving technology and predicting how AI will benefit the channel in the years ahead.

The AI Symposium will cover transforming tech support, cybersecurity, sales and marketing, and overall business success. There’s no hotter topic in the channel right now than AI.

On March 11, Chris Carter, chairman and CEO of Approyo, will present “Revolutionary AI Technology Transforms Tech Support for Faster, More Efficient Solutions for IT Departments.”

Attendees will learn how AI technology enables tech support to offer faster and more efficient solutions for IT departments. IT departments can gain real help alongside their staff, and help them use staff to leverage AI's capabilities, rather than replacing workers.

Also on March 11, Raffaele Mautone, founder and CEO of Judy Security, will present “AI Symposium: How Will AI Change the Cybersecurity Landscape?” He’ll outline ways the technology could affect cybersecurity, including efficiency and scalability, proactive threat detection, reduced downtime, better decision making and more.

AI Symposium Addresses CX, Sales and Marketing

On March 12, Jason Lowe, senior solution architect of CX and AI at Telarus, will moderate “Navigating the Future: Customer-Centric AI Strategies for Business Success.” The panel will unveil the transformative impact of AI on customer experiences. Panelists will explore how AI-driven insights reshape interactions between businesses and customers.

And on March 13, Allison Bergamo, principal of Bergamo Marketing Group, will lead “Harness the Power of AI to Supercharge Sales and Accelerate Revenue Growth.” She’ll demonstrate how you can tap into AI's potential to help your sales teams sell more.

These are just a handful of the sessions that comprise the AI Symposium at Channel Partners.

Scroll through our slideshow above for more about what you'll learn at the AI Symposium.