Avaya Announces CX Award Winners, Partners of the Year

Enterprise unified communications giant Avaya has announced the winners of its partners of the year and its inaugural CX Force Awards. The awards recognize what Avaya calls a "new, prestigious recognition for the impressive innovators, strategists and pioneers dedicated to reshaping the world of customer experience."

CX award winners span seven categories, from CX for employees to the rising CX star.

Avaya CX Award Winners for 2024

Taking home the award for CX for employees is Jayne Hogle, director of unified communications for the American Heart Association.

According to Avaya, this category recognizes CX leaders who "not only care about the outputs of customer experiences but also the symbiotic relationship between customer and employee experiences in driving business success."

The award for CX for education went to Tara Pasalicm. She serves as the systems integration specialist at McMaster University. CX for Good went to Ian Cole, chief innovation officer at Give Kids the World Village, while the CX for Growth award went to Hugh Carr, director of customer services at Standard Focus.

Taking home the prize for CX in health care was Rafael Sousa, chief technology officer, HNIPO. The CX for Transformation prize went to Virginie Nowak, group chief customer experience officer at Access Bank. The Rising CX Superstar award went to Emily Stubbs, director of CX at Aerflo.

Avaya Partner of the Year Award Winners, International

We also learned who Avaya's top international partners are, starting with Middle East Telecommunications Co. and Sabio, which took home the prize for cloud partners of the year.

Simba Infrastructure won for most transformational partner of the year, and ITOCHU Techno Soutons won for customer retention partner of the year.

DACAS earned the distinction of top distributor of the year, and Evertec was the enterprise partner of the year.

COMSALE won midmarket partner of the year with RT4 CCaaS as Avaya's cloud partner of the year. TelMex, still in the international category, won Service Provider of the Year and Government Partner of the Year.

Outsourcing Servicios Informáticos S.A. won the prize for Avaya's "innovation without disruption" partner of the year, while TELESUL won for customer retention partner of the year.

Avaya Partner of the Year Award Winners, Canada/United States

Telus was Avaya's enterprise partner of the year for Canada, while Network Telecom is Avaya's midmarket partner of the year. Minitel Communications earned the distinction of Canada's growth midmarket partner of the year.

Growth partner of the year went to Netgen, while Connex Telecommunications snagged the prize for customer retention partner of the year in Canada.

Jenne, the cloud services brokerage and value-added distributor, is Avaya's U.S.-based distributor of the year, with C1 winning Enterprise Partner of the Year.

Intex is the firm's midmarket partner of the year for North America. AT&T won for Cloud Partner of the Year and service provider of the year in the U.S. TYTO Athene is Avaya's federal partner of the year, and Hayes is Avaya's SLED partner of the year.

Gage Technologies and Advent won for being Avaya's transformational partners of the year, with the growth partner of the year award going to ANCOM.

The prize for "innovations without disruption" went to NWN Carousel. Waterfield won the prize for customer retention of the year.