Accenture, Mandiant Team Up to Provide Cyber Resilience

Accenture, the systems integration and professional services behemoth, is teaming up with Google-owned Mandiant to deliver cyber resilience services that the companies say will empower businesses to detect, respond to and recover from cyberattacks.

With cyberattacks on the rise, Accenture aims to provide new tools to detect these attackers. That's why Accenture will begin using Mandiant Threat Intelligence and Mandiant's team of experts as part of its cyber resilience services.

Accenture's Robert Boyce

“With the rising volume and velocity of cyberattacks, effective management of a destructive cyber event hinges on having a dedicated 24/7 global team of highly skilled responders and a well-defined operational process," said Robert Boyce, Accenture's global cyber resilience lead. "Organizations need trusted partners that can help manage the entire crisis response life cycle from prevention to response and recovery. Together with Mandiant, we will help organizations achieve a higher level of resiliency in the face of cyberattacks.”

Cyber Resilience Partnership Boosts Mandiant Security Reporting

The partnership will also help Mandiant scale its Incident Response insights reports by using Accenture's international presence and its expertise in crisis response.

“Business resilience requires constant vigilance and proactive measures to stay ahead of ever-evolving threats,” said Sandra Joyce, VP of Google Threat Intelligence at Google Cloud. “Whether it is the continued growth of multifaceted extortion or expansion of zero-day exploitation, organizations face a challenging threat landscape today. Leveraging partners like Accenture to deliver Google's visibility and insights formed by our frontline engagements is an important next step for Mandiant to better enable security teams in operationalizing intelligence.”

Google Cloud's Sandra Joyce

The two companies also said Mandiant's Threat Intelligence will be embedded into Accenture’s Adaptive Managed Extended Detection and Response (MxDR) service.

The team-up is an expansion of Mandiant and Accenture's partnership, which was announced last year.