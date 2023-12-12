2024 Cybersecurity Predictions: RaaS Attacks, Hackers Using AI2024 Cybersecurity Predictions: RaaS Attacks, Hackers Using AI
Experts say 2024 will be a busy year for cybercriminals. Here's what to watch for to help your customers avoid disaster.
December 29, 2023
A continuing surge in ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) attacks and increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) by cybercriminals are among cybersecurity predictions for 2024.
Cybercriminals have been especially brazen this year, with MOVEit transfer hacks impacting more than 2,660 organizations, according to Emsisoft, and a ransomware attack on MGM Resorts that impacted numerous hotels and casinos on the Las Vegas Strip.
Expect 2024 to be just as challenging, if not more, for cyber defenders.
Anyone Can Be a Hacker
“The rise of RaaS has fundamentally transformed the landscape of cyber crime,” said Patrick Beggs, ConnectWise’s CISO. “Cybercriminals no longer need to possess advanced coding skills; instead, they can simply rent ransomware tools and infrastructure from underground marketplaces, democratizing the capability to launch devastating attacks. This development has led to a surge in the frequency and scale of ransomware incidents, as individuals with varying levels of technical expertise can now participate, significantly expanding the pool of potential threat actors.”
ConnectWise's Patrick Beggs
In addition, the integration of AI in cyber threats marks a paradigm shift in the capabilities of malicious actors, he said.
“Cybercriminals are increasingly leveraging AI to enhance the sophistication and efficiency of their attacks,” Beggs said. “AI-powered tools can automate various stages of a cyberattack, from reconnaissance to exploitation and evasion, enabling attackers to adapt and learn from their targets in real-time.”
See our slideshow above for the threats experts say channel partners should keep apprised of in 2024 so they can help their customers avoid a cyber disaster.
Read more about:VARs/SIsMSPsChannel ResearchEMEA
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
2024 Cybersecurity Predictions: RaaS Attacks, Hackers Using AIDec 29, 2023
2024 Technology Advisor Predictions: The Evolution of ProfessionalizationDec 28, 2023
2024 Cloud Computing Predictions: Repatriation, Mainframes, AI, Security, MoreDec 27, 2023
10 Channel-Impacting AI Predictions for 2024Dec 26, 2023