A continuing surge in ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) attacks and increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) by cybercriminals are among cybersecurity predictions for 2024.

Cybercriminals have been especially brazen this year, with MOVEit transfer hacks impacting more than 2,660 organizations, according to Emsisoft, and a ransomware attack on MGM Resorts that impacted numerous hotels and casinos on the Las Vegas Strip.

Expect 2024 to be just as challenging, if not more, for cyber defenders.

Anyone Can Be a Hacker

“The rise of RaaS has fundamentally transformed the landscape of cyber crime,” said Patrick Beggs, ConnectWise’s CISO. “Cybercriminals no longer need to possess advanced coding skills; instead, they can simply rent ransomware tools and infrastructure from underground marketplaces, democratizing the capability to launch devastating attacks. This development has led to a surge in the frequency and scale of ransomware incidents, as individuals with varying levels of technical expertise can now participate, significantly expanding the pool of potential threat actors.”

ConnectWise's Patrick Beggs

In addition, the integration of AI in cyber threats marks a paradigm shift in the capabilities of malicious actors, he said.

“Cybercriminals are increasingly leveraging AI to enhance the sophistication and efficiency of their attacks,” Beggs said. “AI-powered tools can automate various stages of a cyberattack, from reconnaissance to exploitation and evasion, enabling attackers to adapt and learn from their targets in real-time.”

