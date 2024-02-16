Amazon, Google, IBM, Microsoft, OpenAI, Trend Micro and other tech giants have banned together to help prevent artificial intelligence (AI) election interference globally.

More than 4 billion people in more than 40 countries will vote this year. The Tech Accord to Combat Deceptive Use of AI in 2024 Elections is a set of commitments to deploy technology countering harmful AI-generated content meant to deceive voters. In all, 20 tech companies have pledged to work together to detect and counter harmful AI content.

The pact also includes a broad set of principles, including the importance of tracking the origin of deceptive election-related content and the need to raise public awareness about the problem.

Digital content addressed by the Accord consists of AI-generated audio, video and images that deceptively fake or alter the appearance, voice or actions of political candidates, election officials and other key stakeholders in a democratic election, or that provide false information to voters about when, where and how they can vote.

Stopping AI Election Interference Critical

“Democracy rests on safe and secure elections,” said Kent Walker, Google’s president of global affairs. “Google has been supporting election integrity for years, and today’s accord reflects an industry-side commitment against AI-generated election misinformation that erodes trust. We can’t let digital abuse threaten AI’s generational opportunity to improve our economies, create new jobs, and drive progress in health and science.”

Google's Kent Walker

Participating companies agreed to eight specific commitments to prevent AI election interference. Among those are:

Developing and implementing technology to mitigate risks related to deceptive AI election content, including open-source tools where appropriate.

Providing transparency to the public regarding how the company addresses it.

Supporting efforts to foster public awareness, media literacy and all-of-society resilience.

These commitments apply where they are relevant for the services each company provides.

Microsoft's Brad Smith

“As society embraces the benefits of AI, we have a responsibility to help ensure these tools don’t become weaponized in elections,” said Brad Smith, Microsoft’s vice chair and president. “AI didn’t create election deception, but we must ensure it doesn’t help deception flourish.”