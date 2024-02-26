Mobile World Congress: VMware Talks SASE, 5G, SD-WAN
The Broadcom-owned company is targeting enterprises and communications service providers with the new offerings.
February 27, 2024
MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS — Broadcom-owned VMware is showcasing new developments around SASE, 5G, SD-WAN in Barcelona.
Even as Broadcom has taken the axe to much of VMware’s portfolio and partner programs, it has not implemented as much change around the telco and network side of things. Indeed, there are quite a few announcements coming from the multicloud vendor this week at Mobile World Congress as it talks up its capabilities for enterprises and communications service providers.
In the slideshow above, see what VMware has come up with for mobility and edge computing and what the company is highlighting at Mobile World Congress. Some of the developments are technical; one revives a respected brand; and others indicate VMware’s path around edge computing.
