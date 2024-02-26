Sponsored By

Mobile World Congress: VMware Talks SASE, 5G, SD-WAN

The Broadcom-owned company is targeting enterprises and communications service providers with the new offerings.

Kelly Teal

February 27, 2024

4 Slides
Mobile devices: laptop and smartphone

MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS — Broadcom-owned VMware is showcasing new developments around SASE, 5G, SD-WAN in Barcelona. 

Even as Broadcom has taken the axe to much of VMware’s portfolio and partner programs, it has not implemented as much change around the telco and network side of things. Indeed, there are quite a few announcements coming from the multicloud vendor this week at Mobile World Congress as it talks up its capabilities for enterprises and communications service providers.

In the slideshow above, see what VMware has come up with for mobility and edge computing and what the company is highlighting at Mobile World Congress. Some of the developments are technical; one revives a respected brand; and others indicate VMware’s path around edge computing.

Read more about:

Products and ServicesVARs/SIsMSPs

About the Author(s)

Kelly Teal

Kelly Teal

Contributing Editor, Channel Futures

Kelly Teal has more than 20 years’ experience as a journalist, editor and analyst, with longtime expertise in the indirect channel. She worked on the Channel Partners magazine staff for 11 years. Kelly now is principal of Kreativ Energy LLC.

See more from Kelly Teal
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Mar 11 - Mar 14, 2024
The Channel Partners Conference & Expo, co-located with Channel Futures MSP Summit, is the gathering place for the technology services community. Agents, VARs, MSPs, integrators and service providers will converge to share ideas and drive discussion on the topics shaping our industry. We will be back at the Venetian Resort, March 11-14, 2024. 2024: March 11-14, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2025: March 24-27, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2026: April 13-16, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2027: March 15-18, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2028: March 27-30, The Venetian, Las Vegas
Get your pass for #CPExpo