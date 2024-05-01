Ntiva Acquires The Purple Guys in 'Landmark' MSP Move

Two of the more prominent IT providers have agreed to merge in an effort to become even more competitive nationally.

Virginia-based IT services provider Ntiva is buying fellow IT provider, The Purple Guys (TPG). Ntiva says the acquisition results in one of the “largest, pure-play MSPs" in the industry. Both Ntiva and The Purple Guys have been busy in recent years with MSP acquisitions, with the express intent of attempting to reach an increasing number of customers around the country.

“We are excited to welcome TPG into the Ntiva family. Together, we will harness our combined strengths to redefine what it means to be an industry leader, providing unparalleled value to our clients and meaningful jobs to communities throughout the U.S.,” said Steven Freidkin, CEO of Ntiva. “Our joint commitment and purpose of growing each other remains stronger than ever as we set new benchmarks in the MSP sector.”

Ntiva's Steven Freidkin

“Joining forces with Ntiva marks a significant milestone in our shared vision of empowering businesses through exceptional IT services,” said Kevin Cook, CEO of The Purple Guys. “This combination amplifies our capabilities and allows us to offer more comprehensive solutions to new and existing clients. I am thrilled to continue leading our dedicated team as we partner with Steven and Ntiva team and contribute to an exciting future that promises growth, innovation, and success for our collective stakeholders."

Ntiva, calling the deal a "landmark" acquisition that creates an MSP "powerhouse," didn't say how much it's paying for The Purple Guys.

The companies claim that coming together will allow them to have an “enhanced market presence,” focus on client growth, and ensure an alignment of cultural values between the two companies.

Both Ntiva and The Purple Guys ranked in the 2023 Channel Futures MSP 501.