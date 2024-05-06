Private-Equity Firm Buying Digital Consultancy Perficient for $3 Billion

Perficient was acquired by EQT Asia for $3 billion, a deal in favor of the IT consulting firm.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

May 6, 2024

1 Min Read
3 billion
Dr MSG/Shutterstock

IT consulting firm Perficient is being acquired by a global investment firm. The company over the weekend said that BPEA Private Equity Fund VIII (“EQT Asia”) is paying $3 billion for Perficient.

The Perficient deal was approved unanimously by the company's board. Once complete, stockholders will get $76 per share, and the company will delist from the Nasdaq, going private.

"Today's announcement is the result of a comprehensive review by the board to maximize value for the company and its shareholders," said Jeffrey Davis, chairman of the Proficient board of directors. "We are proud of the role Perficient plays in delivering big thinking and innovative ideas, along with a practical approach to help the world's largest enterprises and biggest brands succeed. With this agreement with EQT, we will provide our shareholders with compelling, certain cash value for their shares while continuing to support our clients in exceeding expectations, outpacing the competition, and growing their businesses."

Perficient's Jeffrey Davis

Perficient's Jeffrey Davis

"Perficient is well known for its world class end-to-end digital consulting capabilities, and unmatched global delivery," Hari Gopalakrishnan, a partner at EQT Asia, said. "In recent years, the Perficient team has been successful in expanding the scope of their offerings, and we look forward to supporting them in driving further growth. We have significant experience investing in the digital technology space, and I am confident that this exciting partnership will help strengthen Perficient's unique position in the marketplace."

Related:Latest Channel M&A: Cisco, Nitel, ScanSource, CrowdStrike

Perficient has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a 27% decline from its Dec. 31 market cap of $2.29 billion.

Read more about:

MSPs

About the Author(s)

Christopher Hutton

Christopher Hutton

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

See more from Christopher Hutton
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Sep 16 - Sep 19, 2024
Join us for MSP Summit, September 16-19, 2024 in Atlanta, GA. You don't want to miss the industry’s most innovative and inspiring gathering of business leaders focused on growing their managed services businesses. This year’s MSP Summit will help attendees stay ahead of exponentially increasing security threats, expanding their range of services through a merger or acquisition and embrace a wide range of innovative new technologies. Get notified when registration opens.
Sign Up For Special Deal