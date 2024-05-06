IT consulting firm Perficient is being acquired by a global investment firm. The company over the weekend said that BPEA Private Equity Fund VIII (“EQT Asia”) is paying $3 billion for Perficient.

The Perficient deal was approved unanimously by the company's board. Once complete, stockholders will get $76 per share, and the company will delist from the Nasdaq, going private.

"Today's announcement is the result of a comprehensive review by the board to maximize value for the company and its shareholders," said Jeffrey Davis, chairman of the Proficient board of directors. "We are proud of the role Perficient plays in delivering big thinking and innovative ideas, along with a practical approach to help the world's largest enterprises and biggest brands succeed. With this agreement with EQT, we will provide our shareholders with compelling, certain cash value for their shares while continuing to support our clients in exceeding expectations, outpacing the competition, and growing their businesses."

Perficient's Jeffrey Davis

"Perficient is well known for its world class end-to-end digital consulting capabilities, and unmatched global delivery," Hari Gopalakrishnan, a partner at EQT Asia, said. "In recent years, the Perficient team has been successful in expanding the scope of their offerings, and we look forward to supporting them in driving further growth. We have significant experience investing in the digital technology space, and I am confident that this exciting partnership will help strengthen Perficient's unique position in the marketplace."

Related:Latest Channel M&A: Cisco, Nitel, ScanSource, CrowdStrike

Perficient has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a 27% decline from its Dec. 31 market cap of $2.29 billion.