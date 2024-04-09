SOLARWINDS TRANSFORM — At this week's SolarWinds Transform Partner Summit Americas, SolarWinds unveiled three new programs under its Transform Partner Program, which it launched in October 2022.

The event, taking place in Miami, is part of the SolarWinds Transform Partner Summit series hosted by the company across Europe, Asia and the Americas as an opportunity for its global partners to network, learn and celebrate their successes alongside the observability and IT management company.

Anna Wilkins, SolarWinds’ vice president of sales execution, said the company launched the Transform Partner Program in tiers with rebates.

“We are announcing three new programs that are under that Transform umbrella,” she said. “The first one is around what we call the 'Big 3 Acceleration.' That is helping our partners accelerate around observability, IT service management (ITSM) and database. The second one is what we call Fast Track. So it's how we help our partners that are in a lower tier get to a higher tier faster by leaning in with them and helping them with business planning to get them to an enhanced and higher tier within our program.”

SolarWinds' Anna WIlkins

The third program is around services certification, Wilkins said.

“So our partners who are performing professional services, and we all know that's how our partners make money, how do we, SolarWinds, certify them in that professional services arena, and once we certify them, we actually publish that on our website as well as our partner portal,” she said.

The Focus of SolarWinds Transform Summit

The summit is focused on transforming, Wilkins said.

“There are three key objectives that we hope to achieve with our partners while we're there,” she said. “No. 1 is we really just want to engage, enable and motivate our partners; No 2 is really to position our partners to cross-sell and upsell across our entire portfolio, so we'll have a little bit of discussion around product and product innovation. And then lastly, we really want to help create net-new growth opportunities for our partners through our 2024 Transform program enhancements.”

Scroll through our slideshow above for more from SolarWinds Transform Partner Summit Americas.