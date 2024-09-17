Dreamforce 2024 Beats the AI, Agentforce Drums

DREAMFORCE 2024 — Salesforce is all about its new AI agents, dubbed Agentforce.

“These agents are going to be some of the lowest-hallucination agents you have ever experienced,” said Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff during the Dreamforce 2024 keynote on Sept. 17. “And why is that? Why would our agents be so low-hallucinogenic and so accurate? Well, it has to do with the platform. It's because we have the data and the metadata and the workflow and the business process and the security model and the sharing model, and all those things that we love and have used and are deeply wedded to for 25 years — it turns out those things make a more accurate AI.”

Salesforce has replaced its copilots with Agentforce, the details of which we get into (as well as other Dreamforce 2024 announcements) in the slideshow above.

Not only will end users benefit from the new Agentforce capabilities, Benioff noted, but so will Salesforce partners. Through Agentforce, ISVs, for example, will get to “provide a new generation of apps.”

“We already see … all kinds of new apps that we can build, importing data into our Data Cloud, building apps around that platform, and being able to deploy with agents in incredible new ways,” Benioff added. “We're really seeing some exciting things.”

Salesforce is no longer all-in on Customer 360 and Data Cloud as the end-all-be-all for AI, unlike a year ago. No, Agentforce has supplanted many of its effort, including replacing copilots (Einstein Copilot even has a new name, as you’ll see in the last slide).

“Our architecture now looks different,” Benioff said. “It looks like [Agentforce], and this is not what it looked like the last time we were all in this room. … This isn't where we were.”

Clara Shih, CEO of Salesforce AI, agreed.

“We're in a time when, in the very near future, agents will be as commonplace as apps and web pages,” she said on the Dreamforce 2024 stage. “And no one is better positioned than all of us Trailblazers to deliver on this amazing future.”

