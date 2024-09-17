7 Channel People of the Week at Ingram Micro, Salesforce, More

Ingram Micro and "Microscalers," a Fortinet data breach and new AI agents from Salesforce are the top stories in this edition of Channel People of the Week.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

September 20, 2024

7 Slides
Channel People of the Week 9-20-24

Welcome to this week's Channel People of the Week, a collection of the major voices and executives driving the news in the channel. This week, we had several conferences and major business updates to cover.

First, Ingram Micro promoted "Microscalers" at its partner conference as a future revenue source for technology advisors.

Salesforce unveiled its new AI agent product at its annual sales event. The CRM giant believes the new product will be highly competitive offer the edge that partners need to excel.

Finally, Fortinet was affected by a data breach. Local authorities are investigating the hack, which may affect you or your customers.

All that and more is visible in our latest Channel People of the Week, where we count down the top stories of the week on Channel Futures and highlight the people behind them.

Read more about:

MSPsVARs/SIsAgents

About the Author

Christopher Hutton

Christopher Hutton

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

See more from Christopher Hutton
