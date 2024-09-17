Welcome to this week's Channel People of the Week, a collection of the major voices and executives driving the news in the channel. This week, we had several conferences and major business updates to cover.

First, Ingram Micro promoted "Microscalers" at its partner conference as a future revenue source for technology advisors.

Salesforce unveiled its new AI agent product at its annual sales event. The CRM giant believes the new product will be highly competitive offer the edge that partners need to excel.

Finally, Fortinet was affected by a data breach. Local authorities are investigating the hack, which may affect you or your customers.

All that and more is visible in our latest Channel People of the Week, where we count down the top stories of the week on Channel Futures and highlight the people behind them.