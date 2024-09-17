Zift Solutions Unveils Suite of AI Tools for Partners

MSP SUMMIT — Channel management provider Zift Solutions has unveiled a suite of new AI tools for partners and suppliers that offer options for optimizing revenue growth and simplifying partner relationships.

Zift announced the launch of three new tools at the MSP Summit in Atlanta. The tool collection, known as "Unifyr," provides AI tools for partner life cycles, including the management of supplier relationships and a marketplace for their interests.

Zift's Tobi Hartman

“The channel is critical to the success of our customers, and with Unifyr, we’re giving them the capabilities they need to unlock exponential growth,” said Tobi Hartman, CEO of Zift Solutions. “By enhancing partner engagement, automating workflows, and delivering actionable insights, Unifyr is enabling businesses to accelerate outcomes and achieve unprecedented results.”

The tools include:

ZiftOne, a platform for onboarding and managing a partner's relationship with a supplier. This includes training, performance optimization and incentive creation.

Unifyr+: a solution that allows partners to manage multiple supplier relationships via a singular portal.

Unifyr Pro: an AI-enhanced managed services marketplace that helps suppliers, agencies and partners with managing their channel programs.

The tools will help channel partners and SaaS providers with their operations.

“These solutions are more than just tools — they are essential to unlocking new growth opportunities and driving success across the channel ecosystem,” said Lionel Farr, CTO of Unifyr. “We’re excited to introduce Unifyr and look forward to helping our partners, suppliers and agencies achieve exceptional results.”