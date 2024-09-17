MSP Summit Expo Hall: IBM, Ingram Micro, Pax8, Kaseya, More

Some of the biggest names in the channel are set up in the MSP Summit Expo Hall this week.

Craig Galbraith, Editorial Director

September 17, 2024

11 Slides
MSP Summit 2024 Expo Hall

MSP SUMMIT — This week's MSP Summit in Atlanta is home to more than 100 sponsors, most of whom set up shop in the expo hall.

The hall, connected to the keynote room, also features unique programming on stage.

See our image gallery above for some of the channel-friendly companies in attendance. We bet you'll see someone you know.

Craig Galbraith

Craig Galbraith

Editorial Director, Channel Futures

Craig Galbraith is the editorial director for Channel Futures, joining the team in 2008. Before that, he spent more than 11 years as an anchor, reporter and managing editor in television newsrooms in North Dakota and Washington state. Craig is a proud Husky, having graduated from the University of Washington. He makes his home in the Phoenix area.

Sep 16 - Sep 19, 2024
Join us for MSP Summit, September 16-19, 2024 in Atlanta, GA. You don't want to miss the industry’s most innovative and inspiring gathering of business leaders focused on growing their managed services businesses. This year’s MSP Summit will help attendees stay ahead of exponentially increasing security threats, expanding their range of services through a merger or acquisition and embrace a wide range of innovative new technologies. Get notified when registration opens.
