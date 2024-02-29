Sponsored By

Coffee with Craig and James Episode 135: Canalys' Jay McBain

Craig and James' new colleague, Canalys' Jay McBain, offers takes on Broadcom-VMware, artificial intelligence in the channel, and more.

Craig Galbraith

March 1, 2024

35 Min Listen

It's been several months now since Informa Tech, parent company of Channel Futures, bought research firm Canalys. The deal brought esteemed channel analyst Jay McBain and his Canalys colleagues into the Informa Tech family.

In this episode of the Coffee with Craig and James podcast, the guys sit down with McBain, who offers a take on AI in the channel that might surprise you. He also weighs in on the channel's hurt feelings around Broadcom's acquisition of VMware, and previews some of the sessions he will lead at the upcoming Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit, March 11-14, at the Venetian Las Vegas.

Furthermore, McBain reflects on the powerful combination of research and media that the Canalys-Channel Futures tie-up brings to the industry.

About the Author(s)

Craig Galbraith

Craig Galbraith

Editorial Director, Channel Futures

Craig Galbraith is the editorial director for Channel Futures, joining the team in 2008. Before that, he spent more than 11 years as an anchor, reporter and managing editor in television newsrooms in North Dakota and Washington state. Craig is a proud Husky, having graduated from the University of Washington. He makes his home in the Phoenix area.

See more from Craig Galbraith
