It's been several months now since Informa Tech, parent company of Channel Futures, bought research firm Canalys. The deal brought esteemed channel analyst Jay McBain and his Canalys colleagues into the Informa Tech family.

In this episode of the Coffee with Craig and James podcast, the guys sit down with McBain, who offers a take on AI in the channel that might surprise you. He also weighs in on the channel's hurt feelings around Broadcom's acquisition of VMware, and previews some of the sessions he will lead at the upcoming Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit, March 11-14, at the Venetian Las Vegas.

Furthermore, McBain reflects on the powerful combination of research and media that the Canalys-Channel Futures tie-up brings to the industry.