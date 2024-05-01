SADA Introduces AI Journey Accelerator
Google-only cloud service provider SADA Systems is launching a new program to help businesses bridge the skill gap that bars many from efficiently using generative AI.
Cloud service provider and MSP SADA Systems is launching a new framework to help its clients quickly and properly use artificial intelligence to benefit their businesses.
SADA introduced on Wednesday its GenAI Journey Accelerator, a program to help businesses shrink the skills gap around AI. The Accelerator also aims to help organizations optimize and use the technology to transform how they make sales and operate daily.
“At SADA, we're committed to empowering businesses through the application of AI. As businesses evaluate future competitiveness, a question emerges: How much AI can companies leverage compared to traditional scaling through increased hiring?” said Scott Bergquist, global director of AI, data and industry solutions at SADA. “The answer lies in effectively utilizing AI to drive ROI, and the GenAI Journey Accelerator offers a comprehensive road map for organizations to navigate their AI journey with confidence and clarity.”
The Accelerator will provide a workshop to help customers understand how the technology will benefit their businesses, with a specific focus on Google Cloud and its AI options. The Accelerator will also help businesses address any relevant challenges presented by Google Cloud and generative AI with assistance from SADA’s Flex Services.
The GenAI Journey Accelerator will also present an "online maturity assessment that will allow businesses to analyze their AI readiness and receive individualized insights for how to improve their operations.
SADA was acquired by Insight Enterprises, the Arizona-based value-added reseller (VAR) and managed services provider, in December, for $410 million.
