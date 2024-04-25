Stellar Cyber is partnering with Acronis to deliver a threat detection and response solution that allows MSPs to protect on-premises, cloud, hybrid, and IT/OT environments.

Through this partnership, Stellar Cyber and Acronis aim to help organizations protect themselves from advanced cyberattacks by removing artificial obstacles that make it difficult for security teams to identify and mitigate threats effectively.

Steve Garrison, Stellar Cyber’s senior vice president of marketing, said his company believes no one supplier covers the entire attack surface, so partnerships help ensure an ecosystem can be that complete view.

“Acronis is helping us bring the idea of extended detection and response (XDR) to their customer base,” he said. “XDR is the idea of seeing the forest, not just the trees. Legacy SecOps is about specific tools with very deep views into say network or endpoint, but who brings the data together? XDR accelerates the view of the entire attack surface. Further, our idea of Open XDR signals to MSPs that their current assets can be ingested and leveraged — this is not/should not be a rip-and-replace strategy.”

Stellar Cyber, Acronis Helping MSPs Stay Protected

With Stellar Cyber Open XDR and Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, MSPs can ingest logs, query alerts and integrate telemetry into a data lake. Acronis provides a step-by-step guide to ensure a smooth integration process, so MSPs can focus on clients’ data protection. This integration enhances cybersecurity capabilities and threat detection.

With configurable intervals and strong content collection, MSPs stay protected and in control of cybersecurity ecosystems by staying ahead of potential threats, according to Stellar Cyber.

“We believe MSPs are challenged with how to grow cybersecurity revenues with high margin, and hiring tons of analysts is not going to work,” Garrison said. “Some degree of automation and AI are needed to scale and foster new services while keeping costs down.”

Arconis and Stellar Cyber both have large partnerships, he said.

“It’s part of our mutual DNA and that is how we compete, but ensuring we both can work with partners first and foremost by leveraging what they have already invested in, and augmenting it strategically,” Garrison said. “We do expect to talk about additional integrations and enhancements as time goes on. We'll be learning from MSPs with the initial integration and go from there. This is a journey, not a destination.”