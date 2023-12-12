Channel Futures' Top 10 Cybersecurity Stories of 2023Channel Futures' Top 10 Cybersecurity Stories of 2023
Our top 10 countdown of cybersecurity stories features Cisco's acquisition of Splunk, the rise of AI and the MGM Resorts attack. But what was No. 1?
December 21, 2023
2023 was another big year for cybersecurity news. The top cybersecurity stories included cybercriminals once again upping their game, economic headwinds taking a toll on providers and a “true bombshell” acquisition that will have a big impact on enterprise cybersecurity in 2024 and beyond.
This was the year in which artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity took center stage. This includes using good AI to fight the bad guys using AI.
This was also the year in which cyberattacks racked up thousands of victims with MOVEit Transfer hacks and a ransomware attack on MGM Resorts nearly shut down a major part of the Las Vegas strip.
We have assembled our list of this year's top cybersecurity stories, those that impacted Channel Futures readers most. We present our picks in the slideshow above, starting with No. 10 and counting down to No. 1.
Read more about:VARs/SIsMSPsOmdia Research
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Channel Futures' Top 10 Cybersecurity Stories of 2023Dec 21, 2023
Meet Channel Futures' Top 20 Distribution Leaders for 2023Dec 21, 2023
Channel Futures' Top 10 Unified Communications/Contact Center Stories of 2023Dec 20, 2023
BeyondTrust Partners Getting New Specializations, Certifications, More in 2024Dec 19, 2023