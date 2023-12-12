Sponsored By

Our top 10 countdown of cybersecurity stories features Cisco's acquisition of Splunk, the rise of AI and the MGM Resorts attack. But what was No. 1?

December 21, 2023

Top 10 Cybersecurity stories of 2023

2023 was another big year for cybersecurity news. The top cybersecurity stories included cybercriminals once again upping their game, economic headwinds taking a toll on providers and a “true bombshell” acquisition that will have a big impact on enterprise cybersecurity in 2024 and beyond.

This was the year in which artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity took center stage. This includes using good AI to fight the bad guys using AI.

This was also the year in which cyberattacks racked up thousands of victims with MOVEit Transfer hacks and a ransomware attack on MGM Resorts nearly shut down a major part of the Las Vegas strip.

We have assembled our list of this year's top cybersecurity stories, those that impacted Channel Futures readers most. We present our picks in the slideshow above, starting with No. 10 and counting down to No. 1.

