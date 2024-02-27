Sponsored By

N-able Touts New Vendor Alliances

N-able expands its Technology Alliance Program, adding SaaS Alerts, Actifile, Enclave and Auvik to its ecosystem of third-party vendors.

Christine Horton

February 27, 2024

New N-able third-party vendors
N-able is expanding its Technology Alliance Program (TAP) – its ecosystem of third-party software vendors.

N-able TAP brings a collection of vendors together to develop and integrate their solutions with N-able’s own portfolio. These third-party integrations and services allow MSPs to serve their customers “with more flexibility and choice with increased efficiency,” said the company.

David Weeks, VP of partner experience at N-able, said the open ecosystem “is a powerful differentiator for MSPs.”

N-able's David Weeks

He said it provides “a combination of collaboration, enablement and innovation while delivering flexibility and value to our vendors and MSPs worldwide. As part of N-able TAP, vendors are well-positioned to support and strategically engage with the global MSP ecosystem, including [approximately] 25,000 MSPs who trust N-able as their partner. We’re excited about the enhancements made to TAP and the continued investments and integrations we are bringing to the table for our partners and MSP vendor community.”

New N-able third-party relationships

The new relationships include:

N-central integrations:

  • SaaS Alerts – allows MSPs to detect and automate the remediation of SaaS security threats. The multitenant platform provides unified, real-time monitoring of core business SaaS applications to protect against data theft and malicious actors. Applications including Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Salesforce, Slack, Dropbox, Okta, and Duo.

N-central and N-sight integrations:

  • Actifile – enables MSPs to enter the data security and risk management market. Actifile’s platform illustrates the monetary value of current data risks alongside the MSP’s existing cyber security approach and delivers protection against potential financial loss.

  • Enclave – provides a modern replacement for corporate VPNs that makes it simple for MSPs to build the “network their customers want, over the network they’ve already got.”

  • Auvik SaaS management – delivers cloud-based SaaS monitoring and management software. It allows MSPs to be more efficient in client onboarding, employee onboarding and off-boarding, and QBR preparation for SaaS with visibility, management, and security of their client’s SaaS applications.

N-Able 2024 Updates – What MSPs Can Expect

In 2024, N-able’s rallying cry is “transform,” according to its CEO, John Pagliuca. This includes coalescing N-able’s security stack with its MDR offering, and providing a better endpoint security offering.

Pagliuca also said the firm has a project in the works to give MSPs the power to manage multiple Microsoft clouds in one console.

In December 2023, N-able rolled out updates to N-central, its remote monitoring and management (RMM) platform. They include advanced management capabilities for iOS and macOS devices, improved analytics and reporting, deeper integration of security and backup solutions, and generative AI for script automation.

