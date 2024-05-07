Cloud computing company Akamai will acquire API security provider Noname, a move Akamai says will be good for customers and the partners who sell to them.

Akamai is paying $450 million for Noname. The company intends to combine NoName's API security options with its own and to better meet customer demand.

“Applications run our world, but as applications and users proliferate, so do security risks,” said Mani Sundaram, executive vice president and general manager of security technology at Akamai Technologies. “Akamai has seen a growing need for API protection with our own data showing 109% year-over-year growth in API attacks. With the addition of Noname, Akamai believes it will have the breadth of integrations and deployment choices needed to deliver comprehensive API protection for customers across all environments.”

Akamai's Mani Sundaram

API Security Opportunities

Akamai says the acquisition will allow it to offer a complete API security suite, giving them the tools necessary to detect "shadow" APIs and detect potential vulnerabilities.

The Akamai-Noname team-up should help technology companies appropriately respond to growing demands on their security.

"Akamai's planned acquisition of Noname Security reinforces our commitment to providing industry-leading security solutions to partners and supporting their customers' growing API security needs," Dave Allen, VP, channels (Americas), told Channel Futures. "After closing, partners can expect an expanded API security offering with Noname's innovative capabilities integrated into Akamai's application security portfolio to better protect customers in an API-driven world."

Akamai launched its Generalized Edge Compute platform, or "Gecko," in February. The software aims to take computing workloads and provide improved support for them.