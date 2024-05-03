Network Elites Acquires Texas MSP

Network Elites plans to incorporate 1CallService's team with its own in hopes of building a more diverse workforce and to provide better IT solutions.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

May 3, 2024

Network Elites MSP buys 1CallService
Network Elites is buying fellow Dallas-based managed service provider 1CallService. With the acquisition, Network Elites intends to expand its capabilities and reach a larger number of customers.

"We are committed to ensuring a smooth transition and integration process,” said Muhammad Anwar, COO of Network Elites. “Our focus will remain on delivering high-quality services without disruption, while we work to bring together the best of both companies. We believe that the synergies between our teams and technologies will bring about superior solutions and added value to our clients.”

“This acquisition marks a significant milestone in our journey towards enhancing our capabilities and delivering even greater value to our clients," said Ayman Omar, Network Elites CEO. "By joining forces with 1CallService, we are poised to strengthen our position in the market, expand our service offerings, and provide unparalleled support to our customers. I am truly excited about the possibilities that lie ahead for us as we embark on this new chapter together. With our combined strengths, I have no doubt that we will achieve remarkable success and continue to surpass expectations.” 

About the Author(s)

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

