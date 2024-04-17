The deadline to turn in your application is almost here. You can do this! But don't delay.

Devan Adams

April 17, 2024

3 Min Read
MSP 501 application deadline approaching
TierneyMJ/Shutterstock

It seems like just yesterday when we announced the launch of the Channel Futures 2024 MSP 501 application — the IT channel’s most prestigious and comprehensive global survey and ranking of managed service providers, technology providers and channel partners. But it's been more than two months, and now we're less than two weeks from the application closing on April 30.

With the time winding down, we encourage every prospective and current applicant to complete their application as soon as possible. You can access the 2024 MSP 501 application here. 

Join Elite Company in the 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501

The MSP 501 and NextGen 101, a second awards list which applicants will automatically qualify for when they fill out their MSP 501 application, are universally recognized in the channel. These award lists not only identify the top MSPs in the world but illustrate the characteristics of truly elite partner businesses.

Last year, we had a remarkable group of new and repeat MSP 501 and NextGen 101 award winners; you can be next in line this year. No two businesses are the same, as shown by the diverse group of 2023 award winners, so although your journey to becoming an MSP might be unique, you don’t deserve any less recognition. 

They say the best predictor of future success is past results, so as a reference, below are key characteristics of last year’s MSP 501 and NextGen 101 awardees that defied the status quo and helped the evolving channel market reach new heights. We look forward to you doing the same this year.

DNA of 2023 MSP 501 Winners 

2023_MSP_501_DNA.png

2023 MSP 501 Top 10 Winners 

  1. Ensono 

  2. DoiT International 

  3. Park Place Technologies 

  4. Expedient

  5. Velocity IT 

  6. Cloud Carib

  7. Nothing But NET

  8. Zayo Group

  9. TPx Communications

  10. CDW 

For the full 2023 MSP 501 list, check it out here

DNA of 2023 NextGen 101 Winners 

2023_Next_Gen_101_DNA.png

 

2023 NextGen 101 Top 10 Winners 

  1. Frontera Concepts

  2. Orion Network Solutions

  3. ONUVO

  4. Team CPT

  5. BCA IT

  6. Taylorworks

  7. E-Squared IT

  8. Fluid Designs 

  9. Invario Network Engineers

  10. Enitech

For the full 2023 NextGen 101 list check it out here

Worldwide Exposure, Recognition and Other Benefits 

Not only will MSP 501 and NextGen 101 winners join the prestigious community of MSPs around the world, but other benefits include:

  • Exposure. Being on the list elevates partners not only in their communities, but internationally. 

  • Marketing. The MSP 501 is a stamp of approval showing your customers and your partners they made the right decision in trusting you as their managed service provider. 

  • Exclusive research: All 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 applicants will receive a special research report and analysis of the MSP 501 data that can be used by MSPs to benchmark against their peers and as a decision-making tool. 

  • Editorial. There are countless opportunities to provide insights for Channel Futures’ editorial purposes. Channel Futures reaches out regularly seeking quotes/contributions for articles, which is a great thought-leadership opportunity and exposure. 

  • Recognition. Through market uncertainty, the channel has stayed strong. Gain recognition for your team for excelling in tough times. Your company will be recognized on a global stage at the MSP 501 Awards Gala during the MSP Summit, brought to you by the Channel Partners Conference & Expo, Sept. 16-19, 2024, in Atlanta. 

  • Offshoot lists. From our pool of MSP 501 winners, we further recognize companies for individualized success in the form of various sub-lists. In 2023, we released MSP 501 recognition lists such as top veteran-owned, minority-owned and woman-owned, plus special awards like top security MSP; top cloud MSP, geographical breakdowns and more. 

Time is running out. APPLY NOW before the April 30 deadline! 

Read more about:

MSPsMSP 501Omdia Research

About the Author(s)

Devan Adams

Devan Adams

Devan Adams is the principal analyst for Omdia’s channel research and consulting practice. He uses his expert analysis skills to provide market insights about key industry topics which will help channel suppliers and partners make actionable data-driven decisions and capitalize on growth opportunities.

At the onset of his career, Devan developed strong relationships with top channel partners for several years as a global product manager at Hewlett-Packard (HPE). Since then, he has spent more than 10 years as a lead analyst for high-growth markets within the IT sales channel ecosystem, including service providers (cloud and telco), data center infrastructure (hardware/ software) vendors, and enterprises.

See more from Devan Adams
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Sep 16 - Sep 19, 2024
Join us for MSP Summit, September 16-19, 2024 in Atlanta, GA. You don't want to miss the industry’s most innovative and inspiring gathering of business leaders focused on growing their managed services businesses. This year’s MSP Summit will help attendees stay ahead of exponentially increasing security threats, expanding their range of services through a merger or acquisition and embrace a wide range of innovative new technologies. Get notified when registration opens.
Sign Up For Special Deal