It seems like just yesterday when we announced the launch of the Channel Futures 2024 MSP 501 application — the IT channel’s most prestigious and comprehensive global survey and ranking of managed service providers, technology providers and channel partners. But it's been more than two months, and now we're less than two weeks from the application closing on April 30.

With the time winding down, we encourage every prospective and current applicant to complete their application as soon as possible. You can access the 2024 MSP 501 application here.

Join Elite Company in the 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501

The MSP 501 and NextGen 101, a second awards list which applicants will automatically qualify for when they fill out their MSP 501 application, are universally recognized in the channel. These award lists not only identify the top MSPs in the world but illustrate the characteristics of truly elite partner businesses.

Last year, we had a remarkable group of new and repeat MSP 501 and NextGen 101 award winners; you can be next in line this year. No two businesses are the same, as shown by the diverse group of 2023 award winners, so although your journey to becoming an MSP might be unique, you don’t deserve any less recognition.

They say the best predictor of future success is past results, so as a reference, below are key characteristics of last year’s MSP 501 and NextGen 101 awardees that defied the status quo and helped the evolving channel market reach new heights. We look forward to you doing the same this year.

DNA of 2023 MSP 501 Winners

2023 MSP 501 Top 10 Winners

Ensono DoiT International Park Place Technologies Expedient Velocity IT Cloud Carib Nothing But NET Zayo Group TPx Communications CDW

For the full 2023 MSP 501 list, check it out here.

DNA of 2023 NextGen 101 Winners

2023 NextGen 101 Top 10 Winners

Frontera Concepts Orion Network Solutions ONUVO Team CPT BCA IT Taylorworks E-Squared IT Fluid Designs Invario Network Engineers Enitech

For the full 2023 NextGen 101 list check it out here.

Worldwide Exposure, Recognition and Other Benefits

Not only will MSP 501 and NextGen 101 winners join the prestigious community of MSPs around the world, but other benefits include:

Exposure. Being on the list elevates partners not only in their communities, but internationally.

Marketing. The MSP 501 is a stamp of approval showing your customers and your partners they made the right decision in trusting you as their managed service provider.

Exclusive research: All 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 applicants will receive a special research report and analysis of the MSP 501 data that can be used by MSPs to benchmark against their peers and as a decision-making tool.

Editorial. There are countless opportunities to provide insights for Channel Futures’ editorial purposes. Channel Futures reaches out regularly seeking quotes/contributions for articles, which is a great thought-leadership opportunity and exposure.

Recognition. Through market uncertainty, the channel has stayed strong. Gain recognition for your team for excelling in tough times. Your company will be recognized on a global stage at the MSP 501 Awards Gala during the MSP Summit, brought to you by the Channel Partners Conference & Expo, Sept. 16-19, 2024, in Atlanta.

Offshoot lists. From our pool of MSP 501 winners, we further recognize companies for individualized success in the form of various sub-lists. In 2023, we released MSP 501 recognition lists such as top veteran-owned, minority-owned and woman-owned, plus special awards like top security MSP; top cloud MSP, geographical breakdowns and more.

Time is running out. APPLY NOW before the April 30 deadline!