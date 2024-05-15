Veeam, Hitachi Vantara Team on Cybersecurity Resilience

Veeam Software is integrating its data protection software with Hitachi Vantara, Hitachi's data storage subsidiary, to provide increased data protection and cyber resilience.

Veeam's data platform will integrate with Hitachi Vantara's various storage platforms to provide ransomware detection, rapid recovery and immutable storage. This will also allow the companies to achieve improved recovery point objectives and ensure data integrity.

Hitachi Vantara's Kimberly King

"As we continue to champion a channel-first approach, our partnership with Veeam epitomizes our commitment to empowering our partners,” said Kimberly King, senior vice president of strategic partners and alliances, Hitachi Vantara. “By joining forces, we not only ensure that our partners have access to competitively priced solutions from Hitachi Vantara but also equip them with comprehensive deployment and management services to better serve their stakeholders. This expands the breadth of choice within our data protection and cyber resiliency strategy, offering customers and partners enhanced flexibility and robust backup and recovery options."

The partnership will allow Hitachi Vantara to offer data protection as a service (DPaaS) to seamlessly integrate with the existing infrastructure that partners might already be using.

Veeam Integration to Help Partners with Cyber Resilience

"This collaboration comes at a crucial time for enterprises," said Steve White, program vice president for IDC's worldwide channels and alliances research. "In a landscape filled with cyber risks, this partnership not only equips businesses with essential tools to navigate the complexities of modern data protection but also reinforces trust by bringing together industry leaders to provide a reliable defense against evolving security challenges."

IDC's Steve White

Veeam's partnership with Hitachi Vantara is its latest gesture to improve product security. The company also acquired the cyber-extortion incident response specialist Coveware in April, a decision that the vendor says will help it provide full ransomware protection, response and recovery.