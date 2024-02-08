ConnectWise Debuts Latest Asio Platform Advances

AUTOMATION NATION — ConnectWise has unveiled advancements in its Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution and ConnectWise Sidekick in its Asio platform.

Both leverage workflows, bots and artificial intelligence (AI) within the Asio platform. The company announced the advancements during this week’s Automation Nation 2024 event at ConnectWise's headquarters in Tampa, Florida.

"We are steadfast in our commitment to advancing our RPA technology and AI capabilities, empowering our partners to enhance productivity and provide exceptional service to their clients," said Jeff Bishop, ConnectWise’s executive vice president and general manager of unified monitoring and management. "By enabling our partners to automate daily tasks and operate more efficiently, MSPs can swiftly address talent gaps while delivering innovative services that drive business growth for their clients."

ConnectWise's Jeff Bishop

Asio Platform Components

ConnectWise RPA and ConnectWise Sidekick are integral components of the Asio platform, designed to allow greater automation, enhance efficiency and accelerate business growth specifically for MSPs. By incorporating RPA options and AI functionality for technicians and integrating them within the Asio platform, MSPs can optimize efficiency, reduce costs and generate additional revenue by implementing a fee structure that’s not solely reliant on labor expenses, ConnectWise said. Partners can choose alternative problem-solving approaches based on the strengths of the respective technology.

ConnectWise RPA was initially introduced with a clear objective in mind — to boost team productivity and streamline operations by prioritizing daily tasks and addressing critical issues. Among the new advancements are a streamlined search experience, an enhanced onboarding process, and streamlined device and client management.

ConnectWise also introduced RPA Pro and RPA Essentials, solutions for IT professionals looking to maximize efficiencies tailored to their specific business needs. With these tools, partners gain access to a range of features, including partner-created custom actions and integrated third-party actions, which allows partners to integrate actions from external applications that support API access, enhancing interoperability and extending the capabilities of ConnectWise Workflow Orchestrator.

ConnectWise not only is enhancing its RPA capabilities, but is also prioritizing improving the user experience (UX) for bots. As part of this initiative, bots are now categorized into distinct and well-defined categories, such as user management and PC management. Additionally, ConnectWise has implemented visual differentiators, utilizing icons to clearly distinguish between cloud, on-premise and endpoint bots. These efforts aim to provide users with an intuitive experience while interacting with bots.