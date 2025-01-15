WILDIX UC&C SUMMIT — At the one-day digital UC&C Summit, now in its ninth year, host unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) vendor Wildix announced plans to allocate more than $1 million toward partner enablement.

"With every sale, there is always a financial component," said Wildix's Jason Uslan, vice president of global sales. "We realize we need to be a part of that conversation and not put it all on the partner so they can win the deal."

This year, Uslan remarked that Wildix, while on its quest to conquer North America, will "evolve our partner program to provide full-circle support, and we plan enhanced Salesforce partner community for pipeline management and tailored sales engineering support for high-value deals." He and Wildix are eyeing "hyper growth" in 2025.

Wildix partners will too soon gain other perks, something the program's sales lead told Channel Futures. They will gain access to a revamped unified-communications (UC) platform that features various artificial intelligence (AI) functions.

Uslan, who spent more than years at RingCentral and joined Wildix last May, also told Channel Futures that under his guidance, Wildix partners contributed to "our biggest MRR and financial year to date, capped by a 91% partner retention rate."

Wildix Partners Look to Make Gains Under New Structure

With thousands of Wildix partners slated to attend the UC&C Summit virtually from more than 30 countries where they do business, Uslan said they are in store for a fresh bundle of Wildix resources. That will include access to sales, engineering and product team members at Wildix, with partner success front-of-mind Uslan noted.

"We are bringing everyone under one roof, and all organizations are going to report to me from a revenue point of view, and those are all going to be similarly pointed at partners to allow them to sell more," he said.

It is precisely this attention that Uslan hopes will enable Wildix partners to not only sell more, but also give them the convenience and the tools they would not normally be able to access.

AIlocateing $1 million in reserves will help extend would-be customers a six-month trial run of software to reel in new business.

"We are also launching a new sales academy to help partners improve their business overall and win new business in new addressable markets," Uslan said.

This $1 million dollar fund, Uslan shared, is a 60% increase of what the company has typically allocated in years past. While recognizing the uniqueness of this fund, Uslan said, "never have we had a dedicated fund for opportunities. While we have always had funds, they were a bit more ambiguous and based on revenue, while this fund is focused on helping partners win," Uslan said.

Partner growth over the long term is the name of the game for Wildix, according to Uslan.

"Not only should it give them better margins and revenue, but it will make that revenue more healthy, long-term [and] sticky, which provides them with an easier way to grow their business."

With vendors trying to grow partner-fueled profit in 2025, Wildix is one of the many UC companies looking to make more substantial partner investments, expecting they could lead to higher returns becoming an actuality.