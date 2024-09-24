UJET's $76 Million Funding to Support Channel Development

The company's valuation is now $500 million following the series D funding round.

September 24, 2024

UJET funding round yields channel investment
UJET has raised $76 million in a funding round featuring new and existing investors while promoting its former chief operating officer, Vasili Triant, to co-CEO.

Triant will work closely with the contact-center-as-a-service (CCaaS) startup's founding CEO, Anand Janefalkar, who will commence a fresh focus on UJET's product and engineering road map.  

The UJET funding round, led by investors such as Sapphire Ventures, with support from the Google-backed GV, Kleiner Perkins and Citi Ventures also taking part, brings the CCaaS company's total valuation to $500 million.

UJET Funding Will Foster Channel Growth

Channel veteran Keith Dennis, senior vice president of channel sales at UJET, told Channel Futures that the money will augment the work that UJET's channel is already doing.

According to the channel exec, who accepted the post in June, there are plans for Geoff Works, UJET's VP of global channel sales, to leverage part of the funds to "expand and accelerate our global efforts with UJETs exclusive technology services distributors (TSDs) such as Intelisys, Avant and Telarus."

The trusted advisor (TA) community, Dennis said, "quickly embraced our plan and expressed their appreciation of our always with-a-partner approach to co-selling with the channel, which allows the trusted advisors to bring a broad set of complementary services, providing a strong and material value to our mutual customers."

Works, who also joined UJET in June, leaving Cisco to do so, has been on the job for four months. He has already expanded his channel team, with an eye on upping the company's presence in a CCaaS and AI market that is becoming increasingly crowded.

UJET has also been on a mission to get its customer experience-centric (CX) vision into the hands of more companies. These funds should help do just that via its advanced artificial intelligence (AI) tools that power various curated contact-center experiences, powered in large part by a 2021 partnership that led to an alliance with Google.

Last year, UJET was named Google Cloud technology partner of the year thanks to its contact center AI technology.

