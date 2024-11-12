Susan Leveritt has only been on the job since late August, but her team has been hard at work preparing a fresh iteration of the Sangoma channel program. On Tuesday, the company launched what it's calling the Pinnacle Partner Program.

"The Pinnacle Partner Program is a strategic evolution that redefines our channel approach. After integrating nine acquisitions, we have unified our products and streamlined the program to make it more effective and easier for partners to navigate," Leveritt told Channel Futures.

Sangoma's Susan Leveritt

Leveritt, who spent nearly four-and-a-half years before this at Avaya, says Pinnacle's differentiator comes down to being "fully channel-dedicated," as Sangoma is a 100% channel-led company.

"Unlike competitors who might juggle channel and direct sales, Sangoma exclusively prioritizes its partners, with all incoming leads getting funneled directly to our channel partners, ensuring you never compete with us for deals," Leveritt said.

According to the Pinnacle Partner Program leader, this level of transparency and fidelity enables Sangoma to support channel success.

Pinnacle Partner Program: Underscoring Channel Dedication

The freshly launched Pinnacle Partner Program is primarily fueled by partner feedback. The speed at which Sangoma pumps out innovation is driven by partners and their demands. Size is another factor.

Related:Sangoma Channel Head Wants 'More Partners Selling More'

"Our size allows us to move quickly on ideas from the field and we are financially strong enough to fund innovation, yet agile enough to respond fast," she said.

Furthermore, Sangoma channel members "shape our products and programs — what matters to you, matters to us," said Leveritt. As for the benefits of the Pinnacle Partner Program, "our CREWS structure offers localized support to assist partners with real-time needs," she added.

Sangoma channel partners can also leverage instant, "accurate" quotes, with the express goal of beefing up the sales cycle. Moreover, there are now tier-based bonuses and promotions, which members can unlock, and include what Leveritt called "lucrative SPIFFs." Additionally, on the marketing front, partners can access additional co-marketing resources based on their partnership tier.

Differentiating in a Crowded Market

Leveritt told Channel Futures that while the updated channel partner program may read as a list of perks, it is much more than that.

"The Pinnacle Partner Program is more than just a list of benefits; it is a testament to our channel commitment. As we have no direct sales force, we remain invested in partner success," the Sangoma channel exec said.

Related:Sangoma, Cbeyond, Momentum Channel Vet Now Cloudli CEO