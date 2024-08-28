Sangoma Channel Head Wants 'More Partners Selling More'

Close to 30 years after Susan Leveritt joined the channel, Sangoma has named her its channel leader.

"My No. 1 goal as channel chief is that my team is driving the initiative to have more of our partners selling more of our solutions. I think we have pockets where we need to improve and encourage our channel to embrace our entire portfolio," Leveritt told Channel Futures.

Sangoma's Susan Leveritt

Beginning her career as a national channel manager at Mitel, Sangoma's new U.S. channel chief and VP of sales said she has matured thanks to her various roles.

Starting at a lower rung on the proverbial ladder, she knows how to apply skills she's learned in a position of leadership.

"I have had the opportunity to work with direct sales and partners building programs," said Leveritt, "and that gave me a solid foundation for learning how to be a 'servant leader,'" focusing on the well-being of others.

Leveritt contends that's how she will lead more than 1,000 partners on Sangoma's roster, which she said has room for expansion.

The company wants to add other partner types such as value-added resellers (VARs) and managed service providers (MSPs), looking to expand beyond the traditional agent (technology advisor), though Sangoma still sees worth in cultivating that relationship.

Related:Avaya, Mitel Alum to Lead Sangoma Channel

"You're serving the company, your partners and your team. That's the core of my foundation, and I find passion in the channel through succeeding through others," the channel exec told us.

Sangoma Channel Head: 'We Don't Compete With Our Partners'

Leveritt said that persistent partner education and ensuring channel partners remain in the know about the latest bleeding and cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), are high on her list of passions.

She attributes much of the company's ongoing channel partner success to its training and enablement team. She has plans to work hand-in-hand with this team to ensure channel partners have resources deemed crucial for success.

As the channel remains central to Sangoma's mission, Leveritt shared that the company doesn't compete with its partners.

"I don't know how many companies can say this in our space, but this is near and dear to my heart, things like partner experience and mitigating channel conflicts," Leveritt tells Channel Futures.

Leveritt said that Sangoma seeks to pull off that feat by ensuring partners have a strong program, a solid foundation, an assertive philosophy, and are committed to the Sangoma channel program.

When it comes to increasing sales, Leveritt plans to indoctrinate channel members on all aspects of the Sangoma portfolio.

"We don't want to tell a customer 'no,'" she said.

She explained that if one partner can't do something, they can refer that business to another more qualified partner so Sangoma doesn't have to turn away business.

Leveritt further said in instances like this, perks such as referrals will be critical to eliminating the competitive, "If I can't have it, no one can" attitude.

The other part of the sales conversation with new and existing customers arises when partners manage to upsell adjacent services.

That often comes from a simple conversation and can lead to earning a more considerable allocation of the profit pie, another of Leveritt's plans of attack in her new role.

As for why she joined Sangoma, Leveritt said it has a lot to do with its leadership and approach to the channel.

Leveritt further praised Sangoma leadership, as the company's CEO, Charles Salameh, recently celebrated one year on the job. Salameh carries over 35 years of channel, sales and other applicable experience.

Leveritt also cited Jeremy Wubs as another reason for having joined Sangoma. He is the unified communications firm's COO, having joined the company one month after Salameh did.

Wubs also holds his weight in telecom experience, boasting some 21 years in the business across various leadership roles.