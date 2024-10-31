Things usually cool off in the fall, but not the new hires and promotions in the channel that we feature in our monthly People on the Move.

October was absolutely on fire, not only with people getting new jobs, but prominent channel-ites also calling it a career.

Take Bob Stegner, for instance, who said it was time to retire from TD Synnex after a remarkable career in distribution, and Tony Safoian, who this year sold his hugely successful cloud partner and MSP, SADA, to Insight Enterprises.

Those starting new jobs included a longtime cable and communications industry vet landing at Fusion Connect as its new CRO. And Pax8 got a steal when it hired a former Microsoft exec to boost its vendor experience.

Those are just a few of the nearly 50 people we highlight in this edition of Channel People on the Move.

If you missed last month's edition of Channel People on the Move, it's here. If you want to keep up with Channel People on the Move in near real-time, you can always visit our page dedicated to the topic.