Channel People on the Move: Granite, Sandler Partners, Oracle, Lumen, More

This month's Channel People on the Move also highlights personnel moves at Intelisys, Sangoma, GTT, Nutanix, ArmorCode, Telarus and more.

Craig Galbraith, Editorial Director

September 3, 2024

Channel People on the Move in August 2024

As we say "so long" to August, the last full month of summer, it's only appropriate to see where new hires and promotions in our monthly Channel People on the Move recap "fall."

Bad puns aside, the tech services distributors were active once again, most notably Sandler Partners, which hired a well-known leader away from AppDirect. Intelisys and Telarus also made important moves in their HR departments.

Nutanix made several significant promotions, both in the U.S. and across the pond, and Oracle appointed a new channel ecosystem leader.

Lumen promoted its channel marketing leader and Zayo found a new senior channel manager.

This edition of Channel People on the Move also includes personnel changes at SuccessKPI, Ntegrated, Kore.ai, Ionix, F5 Networks and more. See the slideshow above.

Then, in case you missed it, be sure to check out last month's edition of Channel People on the Move.

About the Author

Craig Galbraith

Craig Galbraith

Editorial Director, Channel Futures

Craig Galbraith is the editorial director for Channel Futures, joining the team in 2008. Before that, he spent more than 11 years as an anchor, reporter and managing editor in television newsrooms in North Dakota and Washington state. Craig is a proud Husky, having graduated from the University of Washington. He makes his home in the Phoenix area.

See more from Craig Galbraith
