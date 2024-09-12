Mitel Security, Common Framework Updates 'Good For TAs'

Mitel is launching security and data sovereignty measures for those using its hybrid unified communications (UC) technology in the United Kingdom and Germany, with plans to take the new offer global.

In what it calls "the next evolution" of its hybrid UC portfolio, the UC vendor has introduced the Mitel Common Communications Framework.

These Mitel updates, the vendor says, are a part of "an open blueprint for interoperability that enables organizations to deploy a consistent communications experience across on-premises and customer, partner, or Mitel-hosted cloud models based on business and user requirements."

To accompany the offer, Mitel also launched Mitel Secure Cloud, a solution that delivers enterprise security, compliance, data and operational sovereignty.

Mitel's updates, the company says, are a part of the vendor's aim to meet the needs for more "flexible and secure hybrid communications deployment models," which could bode well for the channel, namely managed service providers (MSPs), who brought in some $475 billion in 2023, according to Canalys, revenue that grew by some 13% in 2023.

Technology advisors (TAs) might also clean up in the coming years, as they will presumably sell Mitel's latest offerings.

Anurag Agrawal, founder and chief global analyst at Techaisle, tells Channel Futures that the Mitel updates demonstrate a discernible trend toward hybrid solutions in communication technology.

Techaisle's Anurag Agrawal

"This indicates that organizations are increasingly recognizing the benefits of hybrid models, which combine the flexibility and scalability of cloud-based services with the security and control of on-premise systems. Fifty-seven percent believe maintaining control and security of sensitive data is important," Agrawal said.

Regarding the usefulness of hybrid solutions, Agrawal said that organizations can maintain control and security of sensitive data.

"This is crucial for industries that handle sensitive customer information or proprietary data," the analyst said.

Founder and principal analyst at High Castle Consulting, Eugene Liu, told Channel Futures that the Mitel updates likely came about thanks to customer needs.

"The benefits are fairly obvious and boil down to customer demand for those looking for a hybrid cloud solution in the UC space, because it is not enough to merely leverage public or private cloud," Liu said.

High Castle Consulting's Eugene Liu

There are other benefits of the move, such as functionality and cost.

Liu said Mitel was likely inspired by the need to better compete with other unified communications companies such as Avaya and Genesys.

"Most players already have something similar, those like Avaya and Genesys, as they are heavy proponents of the hybrid cloud approach," the analyst said.

From the channel perspective, he said there will be more opportunities to sell, which is "good for TAs" as they will now have another candidate to consider, Liu said. That opportunity should even extend to managed service providers (MSPs).

Agrawal noted that the move will help the technology advisors drive "a common and cogent sales messaging for their customers."

Mitel’s updates on the common communications framework front extend the capacity to mix and match private cloud, public and on-premises deployments within the same environment. They are, furthermore, scalable and support organizations with 250 users up to more than 10,000, spanning frontline and back-office teams.

No vendor solution would be complete without the mention of artificial intelligence (AI), and this one is no different. The technology leverages Mitel’s AI ecosystem while integrating with more than 200 business applications.

Then there is Mitel Secure Cloud, a solution the company touts as "next-level control and sovereignty." Via the offer, Mitel notes that "customers can mitigate security concerns with private system access and three levels of data, operational sovereignty and compliance, built to support even strict European regulatory requirements."

They can also deploy the solution's secure integration with third-party cloud services and business applications, which enables Mitel customers to "streamline operations while mitigating data risks," with its 2023 Unify acquisition playing a significant role in its latest set of capabilities.