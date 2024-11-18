Mitel CX, Geared Toward Channel, Debuts

Mitel on Monday launched a novel customer experience (CX) platform that extends omnichannel customer support functionality with artificial intelligence at its core. It spans the product's voice, video, chat and social media capabilities.

Mitel says the offer, Mitel CX, integrates "seamlessly" into the company's flagship unified communications solutions, delivering a fully converged unified communication (UC)/contact center (CC) — a venture that lends itself to sustaining the experience of all involved.

That means not just contact center agents, according to Mitel, but back-office and frontline team collaboration is supported, too, bridging a potential communications gap critical to ensuring positive customer experiences.

Partner Perks

Martin Bitzinger, Mitel's senior vice president of product management, said the new experience will present a "significant opportunity for Mitel’s channel partners. These partners will play a key role in consulting and supporting customers as they evolve and up-level their CX environments."

Speaking about partners who add the in-demand CX capabilities to their portfolios, Bitzinger said they "will be well-positioned to improve customer retention, wallet share and new revenue growth."

Bitzinger told Channel Futures that Mitel CX was built to provide an evolution path for existing Mitel contact center partners to offer a "next-generation, AI-enhanced, customer experience management platform."

"Mitel CX also provides partners with a strong alternative to deploying contact-center-as-a-servie (CCaaS) over the top of any UC system," said Bitzinger.

He further noted that the move is about much more than a product launch, calling it "a whole new era for Mitel contact center solutions."

Mitel's Martin Bitzinger

The company's channel focus "remains on investments in partner technical and sales training, investment protection programs, and demand-gen marketing campaigns that will generate awareness, leads and consideration for new opportunities within [partners'] base of Mitel UC customers, as well as net-new logo opportunities."

It's Mitel channel partners who will be the first to get a go at Mitel CX, with Bitzinger noting that training and enablement for channel partners will kick off in the first quarter of 2025 with the general availability of the offering coming later in the quarter.

Mitel CX, Leveraging Myriad Industry AI Player Technology

Equipped with Mitel-powered AI features, Mitel, too, relies on the help of plenty of AI technology partners, such as Google Cloud's CCAI (contact center AI). It has used said partnership since 2018 to help enhance its contact center AI efforts.

Mitel says this offer will leverage some of those pre-existing relationships to boost its technology while at the same time letting users complete various workplace tasks faster and with more ease.

As such, users will gain access to customizable workflow automation where they can design AI-enhanced workflows with Mitel’s chatbot builder and low-code/no-code workflow studio. They can do so "without requiring specialized skills, allowing teams to optimize daily tasks in minutes," the company said.

They will, too, gain the ability to use generative AI virtual agents, which can intelligently automate repetitive tasks, along with gaining access to what Mitel calls intelligent analytics, where users can see highly detailed dashboards, native reporting, "and business intelligence integration for transcriptions, recordings, and a comprehensive view of customer data to deliver actionable insights that support faster decision-making." the company said.

Users and partners, including those coming via Mitel's 2023 Unify acquisition, will see real-time prompts, suggested responses, intelligence-based coaching, various pre-built integrations with industry and business apps, and the addition of open APIs/access.

