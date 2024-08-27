GoTo Updates Target Channel Margins, Overhead

GoTo, the IT management and business communications company, has just released assorted updates it designed to simplify user and channel experience.

So says Tony Haller, director of IT partner sales at GoTo, who told Channel Futures that the new round of GoTo updates include changes to its GoTo Rescue IT support platform in the form of integrations with Jira, ConnectWise, FreshDesk and Salesforce.

GoTo's updates on the Salesforce front include a management integration and what it calls an "enhanced Salesforce integration" that extends added security safeguards.

GoTo likewise shared that it has an "improved API library for LogMeIn Rescue," and a newly simplified user experience for its remote system management platform, Miradore Premium+ and Google Workspace.

Further, on the security front, GoTo's updates extend integration to Microsoft's cloud-based identity and access management service, Entra ID.

Haller said these management and security updates address the problem of constant shifts in client needs.

GoTo's Tony Haller

"They need the toolset required to meet these needs which can quickly become cumbersome to manage," said Haller.

What's more, Haller addressed the channel and how it will benefit from these feature updates.

"Our integrations and enhanced user experiences were designed to provide customers and channel partners the ability to streamline their operations and deliver superior service within these changing technical landscapes, often translating to less overhead and increased margins," noted Haller.

In addition to seeking a larger profit share, streamlining formerly tedious processes could work to the advantage of channel partners and their customers.

Haller says efficiency was top of mind when considering where to set its sights for the next round of GoTo updates. It's all about uncomplicating systems and boosting platforms where partners and customers are already operating.

Haller additionally contends these are some of GoTo's "largest and most significant integrations," which have an express goal of helping partners and customers capitalize on the benefits.

In January, new GoTo CEO Rich Veldran told us about the continual rise of GoTo's unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) offer.

He shared that as that portion of GoTo's business becomes more profitable, MSPs have landed within GoTo's line of sight. And with more than 70% of its deals stemming from the channel, that is a figure it hopes will rise in coming years.

As for a teaser of what is to come for GoTo, Haller said it will continue its push to court-managed service providers (MSPs), with it soon to inform the public about what he called "several upcoming announcements that target its MSP partners."

These updates, he conveyed, will allow partners of the MSP variety to manage existing and new clients at scale.

Over the past few months, GoTo has been on a feature-release blitz, with many aimed at the IT channel. It did so yesterday, targeting business operations, and a week before that, launching more than 40 GoTo Connect features.

In other GoTo news, the company announced some changes to leadership earlier this month, naming Peter Mahoney its chief commercial officer and Nicholas Asadorian interim chief financial officer.

The company promoted both, with Asadorian previously acting as Goto's former VP of corporate financial planning and analysis. Mahoney previously served as the company's chief marketing officer.

The role of CCO is a newly created role where Mahoney will continue to oversee the company's marketing efforts. He will also assume leadership of GoTo's sales, a role previously led by Bill Robinson, GoTo's former CFO.