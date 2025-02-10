Unified-communication-as-a-service (UCaaS) vendor GoTo is focusing on an unexplored set of partners with the debut of a new managed service provider (MSP) program.

With a soft launch in 2024, global partner sales head Michael Day tells Channel Futures the program is now in full effect and fully staffed. Support for MSPs on a tiered system is active under the umbrella of the GoTo MSP program.

MSPs in the program have access to partner enablement tools, a dedicated MSP sales organization and a lineup of MSP-targeted offerings.

"It is both a sell-to and direct MSP relationship. We launched an MSP partnership with Pax8, too," Day said.

Under the terms of the GoTo-Pax8 arrangement, GoTo now appears on the Pax8 marketplace where one of GoTo's flagship software programs, LogMeIn Resolve, is featured for Pax8's sizable audience.

Why MSPs and why now? Day said it came down to how partners identify their businesses and the consolidation that continues to occur among unified communications companies.

"Traditional partners who operated in a hardware resell motion migrated to being cloud partners, while the partner who was the supplier, the conduit and trusted advisor, saw an opportunity to provide services," said Day.

That has left MSPs ready to explore introducing new technologies to the market, serving as the impetus for the GoTo MSP program, Day noted.

GoTo MSP Leans In On Artificial Intelligence

Day said that artificial intelligence (AI) is providing MSPs opportunities both on the customer front and internally, making them more efficient on the back end. Adding their services over the top creates value for their customers and their respective partner organizations.

On the IT side of operations, LogMeIn, which includes LogMeIn Rescue and LogMeIn Resolve, Day said, GoTo MSPs are monitoring AI by using it inside their businesses. For instance, if a ticket gets created, can it be resolved by AI? According to Day, this is one of the many ways MSPs can glean a measurable return on investment (ROI) on AI.

Also on the AI front, GoTo in December released a slew of features aimed at what it called, "bolstering IT productivity and adding business value." At the time it launched various AI-powered helpdesk functionalities, a knowledge base, the ability to automate patch management via AI, expanded remote execution and the ability to automatically link/manage related tickets. These are now many of the features on which GoTo partners are seeing ROI.

GoTo's broad set of partners are able to make money when customers see the impact of what AI means from the context of, let's say, a virtual receptionist. Language transition is another way AI makes its mark, with components like real-time transcription during the sales process, something Day says could prove advantageous for MSPs.

With near-endless AI applications yet to be discovered, Day told Channel Futures that AI usage within the GoTo MSP crowd has seen an uptick and is only going to grow more.