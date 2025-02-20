Genesys and Mitel are teaming up on a fresh go-to-market strategy that will give enterprises access to Genesys' advanced artificial intelligence (AI) functionalities paired with Mitel's system integration and services.

Under the terms of the agreement, Mitel will market the Genesys Cloud platform, which extends voice, digital engagement, journey management and workforce engagement management functions to large enterprises as part of its managed services offering. That will be available in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Latin America. Looking to the future, Genesys and Mitel have plans to expand on their go-to-market relationship via tighter integrations.

"Overall, I find this a good move for both Genesys and Mitel because neither of them could have done this on their own," said David Smith, founder and principal of InFlow Analysis. "So this makes a strong ecosystem partnership."

InFlow Analysis' David Smith

With Mitel's reach in the enterprise one of the largest in unified communications, this is a big boost for Genesys Cloud. On the Mitel side, plenty of AI-powered tools are in order, namely for their myriad customers who depend on innovation from the former legacy provider to deliver richer sales.

Mitel Will Become a 'Genesys Partner On Steroids'

"To zoom out a bit," Smith said, "Mitel for sure becomes a channel partner on steroids for Genesys."

He added that the move supports the increasing convergence of unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and contact center as a service (CCaaS).

Smith called the move a "major validation point for CCaaS in the large enterprise segment, as while traditionally strong in on-premises and hybrid solutions and serving large enterprises, Mitel is now actively pushing Genesys Cloud," Smith said.

The partnership further signals that even the largest and most complex organizations are starting to embrace the cloud for their core CX infrastructure, with concerns around security and scale in the cloud "clearly being addressed by platforms like Genesys Cloud," Smith said. Helping to reinforce what Smith calls the industry-wide shift toward AI as essential for delivering modern, personalized CX, he added that "it's not just about basic contact centers anymore; it's about intelligent orchestration of journeys across channels, powered by AI."

Targeting Highly Regulated Industries

"The advanced platform and customer-centric approach from Genesys, combined with Mitel’s broad portfolio and transformative professional services helps accelerate value for customers of all geographies and sectors, including highly regulated industries,” Genesys and Mitel said in a joint statement.

As such, the agreement will comply with the EU AI Act, GDPR, DORA and HIPAA, regarded as valuable for those in verticals where high regulatory standards are the norm. That includes industries like health care and government.

Smith noted the increasing influence of compliance and regulation on customer experience (CX) solutions, "especially in regulated industries." He said vendors need to not only demonstrate CX capabilities, but also robust data protection, security and adherence to evolving regulations.