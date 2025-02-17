Coffee with Craig and James Episode 144: 8x8's Michelle PaitichCoffee with Craig and James Episode 144: 8x8's Michelle Paitich

Craig and James welcome 8x8 channel leader Michelle Paitich to the Channel Futures podcast to talk about how the company defines itself in the market, its approach to working with tech services distributors, and more.

Craig Galbraith, James Anderson

February 18, 2025

54 Min Listen

In the latest episode of the Channel Futures podcast, Coffee with Craig and James (and the first of 2025), the guys welcome 8x8 channel leader Michelle Paitich to the show.

She tackles a number of topics, from the sometimes-confusing, alphabet-soup acronyms various communications companies in the channel use, to AI, to 8x8's relationship with technology advisors and tech services distributors.

Craig and James also get you up to speed on Channel Futures' two big awards programs of the winter: Technology Advisor 101 and Channel Futures' Channel Influencer Awards.

Craig Galbraith

Craig Galbraith

Editorial Director, Channel Futures

Craig Galbraith is the editorial director for Channel Futures, joining the team in 2008. Before that, he spent more than 11 years as an anchor, reporter and managing editor in television newsrooms in North Dakota and Washington state. Craig is a proud Husky, having graduated from the University of Washington. He makes his home in the Phoenix area.

James Anderson

James Anderson

Senior News Editor, Channel Futures

James Anderson is a senior news editor for Channel Futures. He interned with Informa while working toward his degree in journalism from Arizona State University, then joined the company after graduating. He writes about SD-WAN, telecom and cablecos, technology services distributors and carriers. He has served as a moderator for multiple panels at Channel Partners events.

