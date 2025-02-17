In the latest episode of the Channel Futures podcast, Coffee with Craig and James (and the first of 2025), the guys welcome 8x8 channel leader Michelle Paitich to the show.

She tackles a number of topics, from the sometimes-confusing, alphabet-soup acronyms various communications companies in the channel use, to AI, to 8x8's relationship with technology advisors and tech services distributors.

Craig and James also get you up to speed on Channel Futures' two big awards programs of the winter: Technology Advisor 101 and Channel Futures' Channel Influencer Awards.