Geoff Works has been on the job for nearly a year, acting as UJET's vice president of channel sales, and during that time, he told Channel Futures, he's been on a pursuit to reengage the UJET channel and build out his team.

It all started with pivotal hires, such as ex-8x8 and RingCentral exec Keith Dennis, who became senior vice president of sales shortly after Works' appointment last year.

"We did this because after I started to build out our national channel director team, who manage technology service distributor (TSD) and trusted advisor (TA) relationships, in turn, Keith was building out the channel-focused and channel-dedicated account executive and sales executive team," said Works.

With these elements now in place, Works said UJET has the disposition to reengage with channel partners under its new configuration and to drive growth, its ultimate goal for 2025. This year, UJET is implementing a lead-sharing system, with Works telling Channel Futures that UJET partners will soon feel the fruits of his teams' efforts because it has "ramped up its direct marketing efforts, to drive opportunities by qualifying leads and then looping in partners to help close said deals."

Works said that also means educating partners so they have a better understanding of how UJET operates, hoping to expose partners to the pre-sales, engineering, implementation and project management phases, so they know how customers are taken care of on the back end.

"This is something I don't feel a lot of suppliers are doing a lot of, driving engagement from the vendor to the partner. It is usually the other way around," Works told us.

Leveraging its exclusive Google Gloud contact-center-as-a-service (CCaaS) partnership, UJET is one of the few full-stack CCaaS providers on the Google Marketplace. According to Works, that is advantageous for UJET partners because it means they can find those with a Google shop or those committed to spending with Google, and "they can acquire UJET via the Google Marketplace; the customer can draw down their spend commit and we will pay the TSD or TA just like we would a normal transaction."

This process streamlines procurement and speeds up the time it takes for UJET partners to get money from the vendor.

UJET Partners Capable of Quantifying AI ROI

Doubling down on its CCaaS heritage, UJET is likewise putting more of its eggs in the artificial intelligence (AI) basket — this time desiring to extend partners' and technology executives' value by showcasing the quantitative value UJET AI brings to a company.

"We are seeing a lot of AI fatigue from C-levels, and everyone is pinging these guys saying, 'Let's talk about AI.' It's one thing for a vendor or a TA to go in and talk about AI. But where I want focus is around having specific deliverables or showing tangible ROI around the UJET AI they implement," Works told Channel Futures.

While UJET is still refining the system, Works said once the company irons out the details, partners and their customers can implement specific AI functions and then view ROI leveraging UJET metrics. That could, for instance, yield a report that indicates that deploying chatbot A, in conjunction with interactive voice response (IVR) B and C — led to an overall call reduction of "X" percentage.

Similarly, Works wants to add a monetary component that tells executives what financial value UJET AI brings to its customers and team, spelling out what Works sees as a winning combination of higher sales of its AI services along with greater buy-in into the idea of AI in the workplace.