Avaya, Mitel Alum to Lead Sangoma Channel

After falling victim to Avaya layoffs, Susan Leveritt has quickly bounced back as Sangoma channel head.

Moshe Beauford, Contributing Editor

August 27, 2024

2 Min Read
Sangoma channel gets new leader
stoatphoto/Shutterstock

Business communications service provider Sangoma has a new North American channel head and vice president of sales in former Avaya and Mitel channel sales executive Susan Leveritt.

Leveritt, a casualty of Avaya's most recent cuts where it laid off nearly 180 employees, landed on her feet fairly quickly, noted Steve Forcum, who spent 11-plus years with Avaya working at Avaya, many of those with Leverit.

Steve Forcum now serves as director of program management at Sippio and told Channel Futures.

"Sangoma made one heck of a hire, as I've seen firsthand. Susan knows how to build loyal teams focused on a common goal, and she knows what makes the channel tick, and is a great all-around person to work with and for. She's going to make an impact there."

Poised to lead the unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS), contact-center-as-a-service (CCaaS) and communications-platform-as-a-service (CPaaS)-focused firm, Sangoma touted Leveritt's more than 20 years of channel and sales experience.

Sangoma's Susan Leveritt

Sangoma's Susan Leveritt

"We are delighted to welcome Susan Leveritt to Sangoma as her leadership promises to elevate us to new heights with her visionary approach and proven industry track record," said Sangoma chief revenue officer Monica Walton.

Walton noted that Leveritt's "strategic insight and dedication to excellence will be invaluable as we continue to grow and innovate."

Related:Channel People on the Move: Sophos, Avaya, RingCentral, More

Bringing More than 20 Years of Experience to Sangoma Channel

With more than 20 years of experience in sales and channel leadership experience, Leveritt has worked for some of the biggest names in the unified communications industry, with her leaving UC giant Avaya to take on her latest role as Sangoma channel lead.

While at Avaya, Leveritt spent more than four years acting as the RVP for Avaya's U.S. channel sales strategy, development and growth. In that role, she built and drove Avaya's go-to-market strategy and focused on national/strategic partners.

She also spent more than 12 years at Avaya competitor Mitel, most recently as its director of North American cloud sales, where she doubled annual recurring revenue (ARR) and increased cloud bookings by 64%.

Before that, Leveritt spent three years as VP of U.S. cloud sales and channel at Mitel, and four years as national sales director and head of direct channel sales.

Leveritt looks to leverage what she called her "vast experience and strong network" within the channel community to make her new role as Sangoma channel leader a success.

Before Leveritt joined Sangoma, the company lost several executives to Cloudli, starting with Jamie Minner, the company's former CFO, who became Cloudli's CEO.

It also got Chris Holloway and Ryan Herrmann to lead its SMB-focused channel efforts.

Read more about:

Agents

About the Author

Moshe Beauford

Moshe Beauford

Contributing Editor, Channel Futures

Moshe has nearly a decade of expertise reporting on enterprise technology. Within that world, he covers breaking news, artificial intelligence, contact center, unified communications, collaboration, cloud adoption (digital transformation), user/customer experience, hardware/software, etc.

As a contributing editor at Channel Futures, Moshe covers unified communications/collaboration from a channel angle. He formerly served as senior editor at GetVoIP News and as a tech reporter at UC/CX Today.

Moshe also has contributed to Unleash, Workspace-Connect, Paste Magazine, Claims Magazine, Property Casualty 360, the Independent, Gizmodo UK, and ‘CBD Intel.’ In addition to reporting, he spends time DJing electronic music and playing the violin. He resides in Mexico.

See more from Moshe Beauford
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Sep 16 - Sep 19, 2024
Join us for MSP Summit, September 16-19, 2024 in Atlanta, GA. You don't want to miss the industry’s most innovative and inspiring gathering of business leaders focused on growing their managed services businesses. This year’s MSP Summit will help attendees stay ahead of exponentially increasing security threats, expanding their range of services through a merger or acquisition and embrace a wide range of innovative new technologies. Get notified when registration opens.
Discover the New Era