SolarWinds Updates Observability Platform for Better Visibility

The new SolarWinds observability platform will offer enhanced tools for monitoring and adapting to server infrastructure changes.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

October 2, 2024

SolarWinds observability platform gets big update
IT management provider SolarWinds' has launched the latest generation of products for its observability line. This includes broader tools for observing infrastructure and tracking network performance.

SolarWinds launched the new version of Solarwinds Observability, which will come in self-hosted and SaaS options. The latest version of the software will add additional tools for observability as well as machine learning. For example, the new version of infrastructure monitoring will allow a user to identify when server resources are reaching warning or critical thresholds.

The company also added support expansions for AWS, Azure, and Kubernetes capabilities.

Solarwinds' Cullen Childress

“This next generation of SolarWinds Observability closes the hybrid visibility gaps we’ve heard voiced by IT practitioners and leaders around the world,” said Cullen Childress, SVP of product at SolarWinds. “They’ve told us they’re struggling to find a solution that provides the level of visibility they need over both their on-premises and cloud-native ecosystems. SolarWinds is ending their struggle today.”

The updated observability products also include more solutions for SD-WAN, including partnerships with Fortinet, Meraki, Viptela, VeloCloud, Prisma and Aruba Silver Peak. The company also claims that enhancements to anomaly-based alerts will reduce "alert fatigue" and maximize incident management.

SolarWinds Observability Now More Flexible

The company also noted how the enhanced SolarWinds Platform Connect offers improved flexibility and control. With only a few clicks, a client can start with the self-hosted version of Observability and then try adopting the SaaS version. This new approach should help a partner's clients and ensure they have reliable observability tools overall.

"The continued progression of our comprehensive hybrid visibility solutions only further enables our MSP partners to provide inordinate value and reinforces that customers have the most powerful observability solutions no matter where they are on their hybrid journey," Childress told Channel Futures.

AI remains an integral part of SolarWinds' view of the future. Generative AI is not a "scary monster," claims Solarwinds SVP of technology and engineering Krishna Sai, but it can help clients improve operations and stay safer.

