New Tech for the Channel: IBM, Five9, 11:11, GoTo, More

Suppliers are widening their portfolios through technology partnerships.

James Anderson, Senior News Editor

September 24, 2024

11 Slides
11:11 Systems tech news leads a round of new channel offerings.
alphaspirit.it/Shutterstock

Integrations and interoperability are growing more and more popular among technology vendors as they attempt to give their channel partners and end customers more choice and flexibility.

About half of the stories in Channel Futures' latest recap of new offerings in the channel focus on how suppliers are partnering with one another to augment their platforms.

The companies vary. Intel and IBM have teamed up around powering AI computing. GoTo announced integrations with Microsoft's cloud-based identity and access management solution, in addition to many other vendors in its IT management software platform. RapidScale got into the cloud observability game via a partnership. And N-Able added multiple suppliers to its technology partner program.

In news that might peak the interest of technology advisors, 11:11 Systems has put a managed connectivity offering on the AWS Marketplace.

Channel Futures has compiled 11 portfolio updates from different vendors in recent weeks.

In the slideshow above, read about new technology products and services that are available for channel partners to use and sell.

Then, check out our previous new services roundup.

Read more about:

Products and ServicesVARs/SIsMSPsAgents

About the Author

James Anderson

James Anderson

Senior News Editor, Channel Futures

James Anderson is a senior news editor for Channel Futures. He interned with Informa while working toward his degree in journalism from Arizona State University, then joined the company after graduating. He writes about SD-WAN, telecom and cablecos, technology services distributors and carriers. He has served as a moderator for multiple panels at Channel Partners events.

