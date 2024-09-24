Integrations and interoperability are growing more and more popular among technology vendors as they attempt to give their channel partners and end customers more choice and flexibility.

About half of the stories in Channel Futures' latest recap of new offerings in the channel focus on how suppliers are partnering with one another to augment their platforms.

The companies vary. Intel and IBM have teamed up around powering AI computing. GoTo announced integrations with Microsoft's cloud-based identity and access management solution, in addition to many other vendors in its IT management software platform. RapidScale got into the cloud observability game via a partnership. And N-Able added multiple suppliers to its technology partner program.

In news that might peak the interest of technology advisors, 11:11 Systems has put a managed connectivity offering on the AWS Marketplace.

Channel Futures has compiled 11 portfolio updates from different vendors in recent weeks.

In the slideshow above, read about new technology products and services that are available for channel partners to use and sell.

Then, check out our previous new services roundup.